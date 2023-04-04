Free Agency: How Neal fits with Steelers

Apr 04, 2023 at 04:59 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Dale Lolley 

Contributing Writer/Editor

Keanu Neal, DB, 8th season, 6-0, 212 lbs.

The Steelers added more depth on defense with the signing of defensive back Keanu Neal to a two-year contract.

Neal, 27, was a first-round pick of the Atlanta Falcons in 2016.

A box-safety type, Neal was a Pro Bowl player for the Falcons in 2017 when he recorded 116 tackles with one interception and six pass breakups. He also forced three fumbles.

A big hitter, Neal had his 2018 and 2019 seasons wrecked by injuries, tearing an ACL and then an Achilles' tendon in back-to-back seasons.

But he returned in 2020 and again recorded 100 tackles with one interception and a sack, showing he was healthy.

Neal signed with the Cowboys in 2021 and Dallas moved him to a linebacker position, with Neal appearing in 14 games, with five of them starts.

PHOTOS: Steelers sign Keanu Neal

Steelers signed S Keanu Neal on a two-year contract

S Keanu Neal
1 / 19

S Keanu Neal

Chris O'Meara/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Keanu Neal
2 / 19

S Keanu Neal

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Keanu Neal
3 / 19

S Keanu Neal

Tony Avelar/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
S Keanu Neal
4 / 19

S Keanu Neal

Tony Avelar/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
S Keanu Neal
5 / 19

S Keanu Neal

Chris O'Meara/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Keanu Neal
6 / 19

S Keanu Neal

Jed Jacobsohn/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
S Keanu Neal
7 / 19

S Keanu Neal

Jed Jacobsohn/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
S Keanu Neal
8 / 19

S Keanu Neal

Ron Schwane/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
S Keanu Neal
9 / 19

S Keanu Neal

Chris O'Meara/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Keanu Neal
10 / 19

S Keanu Neal

Chris O'Meara/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Keanu Neal
11 / 19

S Keanu Neal

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
S Keanu Neal
12 / 19

S Keanu Neal

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Keanu Neal
13 / 19

S Keanu Neal

Jason Behnken/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Keanu Neal
14 / 19

S Keanu Neal

Brian Westerholt/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Keanu Neal
15 / 19

S Keanu Neal

Justin Berl/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Keanu Neal
16 / 19

S Keanu Neal

Brandon Wade/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Keanu Neal
17 / 19

S Keanu Neal

Jonathan Bachman/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Keanu Neal
18 / 19

S Keanu Neal

Winslow Townson/Panini
S Keanu Neal
19 / 19

S Keanu Neal

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Last season, he moved on to Tampa Bay and also went back to a more familiar strong safety spot, appearing in 17 games with eight of them starts. Neal had 63 tackles and an interception for the Buccaneers.

His signing provides the Steelers with some veteran depth at the safety position and could help ease the loss of Terrell Edmunds, with whom he has a similar skillset.

He could be used as a nickel or dime linebacker, as well. Neal is an above-average blitzer from the safety position. He had a sack and four quarterback hits last season on just seven blitzes according to Pro Football Focus.

He played 233 snaps in the box last season and 172 snaps at deep safety in Tampa Bay's Cover-2 alignments.

Neal also played 98 snaps in the slot, 30 of which came in Tampa Bay's game against the Ravens.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said at the NFL Annual Meeting that veteran cornerback Patrick Peterson could be used in some different spots on the back end of the defense, including safety, and Neal gives the Steelers another veteran chess piece who can align at different spots if needed.

• Dale Lolley is co-host of "SNR Drive" on Steelers Nation Radio. Subscribe to the podcast here: Apple Podcast | iHeart Podcast

Related Content

news

Free Agency: How Fehoko fits with Steelers

Veteran nose tackle should add competition to the roster

news

No days off

Kenny Pickett's drive had him right back to work not long after his rookie season ended

news

Free Agency: How Clark fits with the Steelers

Veteran swing tackle adds depth to the offensive line

news

Holcomb ready to see Terrible Towels waving again

New Steelers linebacker recalls seeing Terrible Towels as a youth

news

Wallace overcame a huge obstacle

Levi Wallace quietly dealt with a condition in 2022 that might have sidelined many others

news

Warren saw things differently at season's end

Jaylen Warren made major progress throughout the 2022 season

news

Free Agency: How Seumalo fits with the Steelers

New offensive lineman offers experience at four spots

news

Roberts fulfills dream of playing for Tomlin

New Steelers linebacker has long admired the Steelers' head coach

news

Free Agency: How Roberts fits with the Steelers

Veteran has been one of the better blitzers from inside linebacker position

news

Free Agency: How Peterson fits with Steelers

New cornerback Patrick Peterson adds swagger to secondary

news

Free Agency: How Herbig fits with the Steelers

Massive young guard gives the Steelers flexibility in the middle

Advertising