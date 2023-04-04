Free Agency: How Neal fits with Steelers

Last season, he moved on to Tampa Bay and also went back to a more familiar strong safety spot, appearing in 17 games with eight of them starts. Neal had 63 tackles and an interception for the Buccaneers.

His signing provides the Steelers with some veteran depth at the safety position and could help ease the loss of Terrell Edmunds, with whom he has a similar skillset.

He could be used as a nickel or dime linebacker, as well. Neal is an above-average blitzer from the safety position. He had a sack and four quarterback hits last season on just seven blitzes according to Pro Football Focus.

He played 233 snaps in the box last season and 172 snaps at deep safety in Tampa Bay's Cover-2 alignments.

Neal also played 98 snaps in the slot, 30 of which came in Tampa Bay's game against the Ravens.