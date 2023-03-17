Free Agency: How Roberts fits with the Steelers

Elandon Roberts, ILB, 8th season, 6-1, 238 pounds

The Steelers signed free agent linebacker Elandon Roberts, who spent four seasons with the Patriots before playing the past three years in Miami.

Roberts is a rangy veteran who started all 17 games for Miami last season, making 104 tackles while recording 4.5 sacks. In 2021, he started 15 of 17 games, registering 83 tackles with one sack, an interception and two forced fumbles.

Roberts, who turns 29 in April, has started 76 of the 107 games in which he has appeared since coming into the NFL as a sixth-round pick of the Patriots in 2016 out of the University of Houston.

At his pro day in 2016, Roberts ran a 4.6-second 40-yard dash at 234 pounds with a 36-inch vertical leap.