Free Agency: How Fehoko fits with Steelers

Breiden Fehoko, DT, 4th year, 6-3, 301 lbs.

The Steelers added some depth on their defensive line, signing veteran nose tackle Breiden Fehoko to a one-year deal.

A former undrafted free agent out of LSU, Fehoko spent part of his rookie season on the practice squad of the Chargers before being elevated late in the season.

Fehoko has bounced back and forth on the Chargers' active roster and practice squad in each of the past three seasons, but has appeared in 19 games, making four starts.

He has 36 career tackles. But that doesn't show the true impact of a player such as Fehoko.