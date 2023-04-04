Free Agency: How Fehoko fits with Steelers

Breiden Fehoko, DT, 4th year, 6-3, 301 lbs.
The Steelers added some depth on their defensive line, signing veteran nose tackle Breiden Fehoko to a one-year deal.
A former undrafted free agent out of LSU, Fehoko spent part of his rookie season on the practice squad of the Chargers before being elevated late in the season.
Fehoko has bounced back and forth on the Chargers' active roster and practice squad in each of the past three seasons, but has appeared in 19 games, making four starts.
He has 36 career tackles. But that doesn't show the true impact of a player such as Fehoko.
When he didn't play 50 percent of the defensive snaps for the Chargers in 2022, they allowed 145.5 yards rushing per game. When he did reach a 50 percent snap count, that number was 136 yards per game. And that included games against strong running teams such as the 49ers, Titans and Colts.
Steelers signed NT Breiden Fehoko on a one-year contract
Fehoko, 26, gives the Steelers another body up front and could compete with Montravius Adams at nose tackle.
Like Adams, Fehoko was a highly regarded recruit coming out of high school. He initially went to Texas Tech and started as a true freshman before transferring to LSU.
Adams also bounced around on some practice squads but has become a consistent contributor for the Steelers
The defensive tackle position is one of the weaker spots in the 2023 NFL Draft, and Fehoko gives the Steelers a player at the position who could provide depth while also perhaps flourishing under the tutelage of Karl Dunbar, a former LSU star and coach himself.
• Dale Lolley is co-host of "SNR Drive" on Steelers Nation Radio. Subscribe to the podcast here: Apple Podcast | iHeart Podcast