Free Agency: How Armon Watts fits with Steelers

Despite having just one sack in 2022, Watts had 11 pressures. He played 539 defensive snaps, down from the career-high 669 he logged in 2021 with the Vikings.

Watts is considered a better pass rusher than he is against the run, but there are some tweaks that can be made in his technique that could help him get better there with his hand placement and leverage.

Watts figures into the mix at defensive end for the Steelers, where Cam Heyward and Larry Ogunjobi figure to be the starters, with DeMarvin Leal, Isaiahh Loudermilk and Renell Wren currently behind that group.

With his 22 career starts, he has the most experience on the roster behind Heyward and Ogunjobi and provides a veteran presence as the Steelers look for the right mix in that group between defensive ends and nose tackles.