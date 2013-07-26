Four placed on PUP list

Four players will open training camp on the physically unable to perform list (PUP), including tight end Heath Miller (knee), tight end David Johnson (knee), linebacker Sean Spence (knee) and defensive lineman Alameda Ta'amu (hamstring). All were pre-existing injuries before reporting to camp.

"I don't have any prognosis in terms of their availability or even when we'll start the process of considering those guys," said Coach Mike Tomlin. "We'll take it day-by-day and monitor their progress."

The four were the only ones to miss the conditioning test on Friday.

"All others are ready to go," said Tomlin. "We're excited to get started on good, even footing. I look forward to continuing with this development process."

Tackle Mike Adams, who recovered from an offseason stabbing injury, has been given full clearance to practice and will work at right tackle. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has what Tomlin referred to as some "knee discomfort" that isn't expected to limit him.