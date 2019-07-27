Four legends selected to Hall of Honor

When you think about the history of Steelers football, there are names that undoubtedly come to mind.

And for good reason.

They are the names of the legends. The ones who made the organization and the team what it is today.

And that is why four more individuals, four legends in Steelers history, will make up the third class of the team's Hall of Honor, which was revealed today at a press conference held at Saint Vincent College.

The Steelers legends who will be inducted into the Hall of Honor for 2019 include Larry Brown, Bill Cowher, Elbie Nickel and Hines Ward.

The team introduced the Hall of Honor in 2017, an idea that came from Steelers President Art Rooney II, along with late Chairman Dan Rooney. The Hall of Honor was established to recognize former players, coaches, and front office personnel who played an integral role in the success of the franchise, from the beginning in 1933 until now. To be considered, a player must be retired at least three years and played a minimum of three seasons for the Steelers. Former coaches and contributors had to make significant contributions to the team and community.

Brown was an integral member of the Steelers four Super Bowl teams of the 1970s. A fifth round draft pick in 1971, Brown easily can be considered one of the most underrated players in team history. When you think of the teams of the 70s, you think of names like Lambert, Harris, Bradshaw and the litany of Hall of Famers. But when late Coach Chuck Noll was once asked of all the great players who were a part of those Super Bowl teams deserved to be in the Hall of Fame too, his answer came fast – Larry Brown.

Brown started his career at tight end and caught a game-clinching touchdown pass from Terry Bradshaw to secure a win in Super Bowl IX. He later made the switch to tackle, where he blocked for Franco Harris and made an impact that was tough to measure.

"It's a great honor," said Brown. "I certainly feel appreciated. It was unexpected. To be recognized with so many great players and teammates is very humbling. I think all players know when you play, so many who worked hard, toiled and are dedicated don't get recognized. When you get recognized it's quite an honor.