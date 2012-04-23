Former Steeler To Announce Second-Round Draft Choice

Apr 23, 2012 at 09:40 AM

Former Steelers center Dermontti Dawson will announce Pittsburgh's second-round draft choice this Friday, April 27, at Radio City Music Hall. This is the second consecutive year that NFL alumni have announced their former teams' second round selection, with Hall of Famer Franco Harris doing the honors for the Steelers during the 2011 NFL Draft.

Dawson, who will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this August as one of six members of the Class of 2012, was originally a second round pick by the Steelers in 1988. Dawson started for the majority of a 13-year career that saw him play in 184 games during the regular season, including 170 consecutive. He was named to seven consecutive Pro Bowls (1993-99), was a first team All-Pro for six straight years (1993-98) and was named to the NFL's All-Decade Team of the 1990s. Dawson helped the Steelers win five division titles and appear in three AFC Championships and one Super Bowl.

