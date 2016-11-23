Football Is Family ... And family means food!

This year Steelers Nation will celebrate Thanksgiving the way they love most, by making, and of course eating, a big holiday meal, and then settling in to watch Steelers' football.
The menus might change from table to table, with everyone having a special dish that is a Thanksgiving must, but the love put into making the meal is universal.
This Thanksgiving we are sharing some of our favorites from Steelers Nation, just in time to add it to you holiday menu.
**Gladys and Kimberly Bettis show us how they make Jerome's favorite holiday dessert, sweet potato pie.
**Former Steelers quarterback Charlie Batch and his wife Latasha share the secret, well kind of, to their famous mac & cheese dish.
Steelers Nation Unite member Ashley Nevis from North Carolina shows us how she makes her signature "Pumpkin Crunch".**
**Chef Cory at Steelers local charity partner Light of Life Rescue Mission - a Pittsburgh non-profit organization that provides food, shelter and hope to people in need throughout the year - shows us how he uses leftovers to make a Thanksgiving Pot Pie. Steelers Alumni and Radio Color Commentator Tunch Ilkin, someone who supports the efforts of the Light of Life Rescue Mission year round, pitches in.
Steelers Nation Unite Member Kirk Robertson from California shows us how he makes his sweet potato casserole.