Football, family and fun

The main focus at the Steelers Family Fest at Heinz Field is undoubtedly the team's practice, but for those taking in the evening practice in Pittsburgh there is plenty of fun.
- A group of season ticket holders won the opportunity to win one of the player practice jerseys and have it signed at the conclusion of practice.
- Steelers legends will be on hand to sign autographs in the in the Ford Fan Zone (FFZ), FedEx Great Hall (FGH) and West Main Concourse. The schedule is as follows:
- The six Super Bowl trophies will be on display in the Ford Fan Zone for fans to have their pictures taken with them.
- Area Special Olympians will take part in on-field activities with Steelers legends before the event begins. The Special Olympians will also join police and first responders for the player introductions before the practice.
- Elements from Steelers Experience will be available on Art Rooney Avenue.
- Local high school football coaches will be recognized with an on-field presentation and will be accompanied by Merril Hoge.
- The Steeline will perform throughout the evening.
- A 50/50 Raffle will benefit the Steelers Youth Football program.