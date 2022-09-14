Fitzpatrick named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick showed his dominance on Sunday in the Steelers overtime win over the Cincinnati Bengals, so it should come as no surprise he was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance.

Fitzpatrick got the Steelers off to a strong start, intercepting Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow on their first possession of the game and returning it 31 yards for a touchdown to give the Steelers a 7-0 lead with just 2:17 elapsed in the game.

"I came in wanting to make a statement," said Fitzpatrick. "I felt like last year, it wasn't a normal year for me."

The pick-six was Fitzpatrick's fourth career interception return for a touchdown, his third with the Steelers. He also has a fumble recovery for a touchdown.