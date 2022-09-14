Fitzpatrick named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Sep 14, 2022 at 08:30 AM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick showed his dominance on Sunday in the Steelers overtime win over the Cincinnati Bengals, so it should come as no surprise he was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance.

Fitzpatrick got the Steelers off to a strong start, intercepting Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow on their first possession of the game and returning it 31 yards for a touchdown to give the Steelers a 7-0 lead with just 2:17 elapsed in the game.

"I came in wanting to make a statement," said Fitzpatrick. "I felt like last year, it wasn't a normal year for me."

The pick-six was Fitzpatrick's fourth career interception return for a touchdown, his third with the Steelers. He also has a fumble recovery for a touchdown.

"That's nothing new," said cornerback Cam Sutton. "That's who he is. He's a high-energy player for us the way he flies around. He was creating havoc on the ball."

It would be Fitzpatrick who kept the Bengals from walking away with a win in regulation, when on the last play he blocked Evan McPherson's extra point attempt, sending the game into overtime tied, 20-20.

"He was flying to the football and making plays," said defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi. "I just knew what it meant to him."

That wasn't all he did. Fitzpatrick played all 100 defensive snaps, plus four on special teams. He finished the game with a team-high 14 tackles, including 10 solo stops.

Tune in: For fans who don't want to miss any of the action, NFL+ is here, which means you can now watch the Steelers live and on the go! Watch live local and primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet. Start your free trial today here.

Related Content

news

Bell wins Bill Nunn Jr. Award

USA Today's Jarrett Bell is the 2022 winner of the Bill Nunn Jr. Award

news

Heyward is a 'Good Guy' and then some

Cameron Heyward is the recipient of the PFWA 'Good Guy' Award

news

Maroon wins Arthur C. Rettig Award

Steelers' neurosurgeon Joseph C. Maroon, MD, was awarded the Arthur C. Rettig Award for Academic Excellence by the NFLPS

news

Watt wins AP Defensive Player of the Year

T.J. Watt joined an exclusive group of Steelers legends who won the Associated Press Defensive Player of the Year

news

Slater wins Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Matthew Slater won the award named after Art Rooney Sr.

news

Another award for Watt

T.J. Watt was voted The Sporting News Defensive Player of the Year.

news

Harris, Johnson named to Pro Bowl

Najee Harris and Diontae Johnson have been named to the 2022 Pro Bowl

news

Watt selected as PFWA Defensive Player of the Year

T.J. Watt was voted the Pro Football Writers of America Defensive Player of the Year

news

The awards keeping coming for Watt

T.J. Watt is the 2021 winner of the AFC Defensive Player of the Year  presented by the 101 Awards

news

Harris, Harvin named to All-Rookie Team

Najee Harris and Pressley Harvin III were named to the All-Rookie Team by the Pro Football Writers of America

news

Heyward, Watt named first-team All-NFL

Cameron Heyward and T.J. Watt were named first-team All-NFL by the Pro Football Writers of America

Advertising