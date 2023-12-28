Faulkner focused on a fast start

The Steelers jumped out to a 24-0 lead over the Cincinnati Bengals last Saturday, never looking back, and having that kind of start again this week is something interim offensive coordinator Eddie Faulkner would love to see.
"I just think the guys came ready to play," said Faulkner of the 34-11 win. "We had a great week of prep. The guys came ready to play.
"We started fast. That was big. And that kind of set the trajectory. So, if there's any lesson to be learned, if we can start fast, I think we're better."
That fast start came at the hands of quarterback Mason Rudolph, who in his first start since 2021 finished the game completing 17 of 27 passes for 290 yards and a touchdown and not hesitating on the deep ball.
"It's just one of his traits and skills that he's got," said Faulkner of Rudolph's deep ball. "I know he's had that since he came here from Oklahoma State, something that he's always been good at. We've known that and thought he threw some good balls on Saturday.
"Mason did good. He got the ball to open people in what the coverage dictated and that's all we can ask of him. We skinnied the plan down so he could play fast, and he did that."
While preparing with a quarterback like Rudolph who stays in the pocket more than Kenny Pickett and Mitch Trubisky can be a challenge, Rudolph also had a key seven-yard scramble on third down, with the next play resulting in a Najee Harris three-yard touchdown run.
"He had a big third down conversion there that resulted in points," said Faulkner. "He showed that he was capable in that standpoint. It's not really that hard because Coach Sully's (quarterback's coach Mike Sullivan) got such a good pulse on what those guys like and what they do well, and so depending on who's in there, that's how we make those decisions."
The player on the receiving end of most of Rudolph's work against the Bengals was receiver George Pickens, who finished with three receptions for 129 yards and an 86-yard touchdown.
"He's just a gifted guy," said Faulkner. "The ball ended up finding him. They left him sometimes, sometimes they're single coverage and a couple times, like on that second play where he scored, the safety didn't catch the angle on the slant and guys talented like George make those kinds of plays.
"He got the ball to him, and he did George things."
And he is hoping for more of the same all around against the Seahawks on Sunday, with everyone giving it their all knowing what is on the line.
"The biggest difference in (the Bengals) game I felt for us was the strain to compete," said Faulkner. "You saw guys straining all over the field, whether it be at the receiver position or O-line or the tight end, the backs. The guys were straining to finish blocks. That was awesome to see.
"It's something we put emphasis on coming out of those previous games. We need to strain and put it on tape, and they did it."