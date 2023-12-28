Faulkner focused on a fast start

While preparing with a quarterback like Rudolph who stays in the pocket more than Kenny Pickett and Mitch Trubisky can be a challenge, Rudolph also had a key seven-yard scramble on third down, with the next play resulting in a Najee Harris three-yard touchdown run.

"He had a big third down conversion there that resulted in points," said Faulkner. "He showed that he was capable in that standpoint. It's not really that hard because Coach Sully's (quarterback's coach Mike Sullivan) got such a good pulse on what those guys like and what they do well, and so depending on who's in there, that's how we make those decisions."

The player on the receiving end of most of Rudolph's work against the Bengals was receiver George Pickens, who finished with three receptions for 129 yards and an 86-yard touchdown.

"He's just a gifted guy," said Faulkner. "The ball ended up finding him. They left him sometimes, sometimes they're single coverage and a couple times, like on that second play where he scored, the safety didn't catch the angle on the slant and guys talented like George make those kinds of plays.

"He got the ball to him, and he did George things."

And he is hoping for more of the same all around against the Seahawks on Sunday, with everyone giving it their all knowing what is on the line.

"The biggest difference in (the Bengals) game I felt for us was the strain to compete," said Faulkner. "You saw guys straining all over the field, whether it be at the receiver position or O-line or the tight end, the backs. The guys were straining to finish blocks. That was awesome to see.