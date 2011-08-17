Fan Reminders for Thursday Night's Game

The Steelers will open their 2011 preseason home slate on Thursday night when they host the Philadelphia Eagles at Heinz Field. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early to avoid anticipated heavy traffic and last minute crowds at the gates, and to enjoy in-stadium pregame festivities. Gate A, Gate B, CCGH & South Plaza will open at 5 p.m. Gate C and the Seating Bowl will open at 6 p.m. All fans entering Heinz Field will be subject to full pat downs.

The Steelers and Heinz Field management are advising fans attending Thursday night's game about some traffic, access and security matters, including the following stadium policies

Signs and apparel with foul language or inappropriate messages are prohibited in Heinz Field. Fans with signage or apparel bearing foul language will not be allowed into Heinz Field or will be subject to expulsion from the stadium.

Coolers, bags, backpacks and large purses (larger than 8½ by 11) will be prohibited. Small purses, fanny packs, small camera cases and binocular cases and diaper bags will be permitted, however, all bags are subject to inspection. All bags that do not pass security must be returned to vehicles. In addition, Thermoses will not be permitted in the stadium.

Media must present identification and check-in prior to being admitted to the stadium.

Media planning on exiting and re-entering the stadium at any point on game day must have their credential "scanned-out" before exiting in order for it to be valid for re-entry.* *

Heinz Field management recommends that all fans lock their vehicles and keep personal belongings out of sight before entering the stadium. Fans are advised to not leave valuables in their vehicles during games.

Counterfeit Tickets

The Steelers and Heinz Field management are warning fans to watch out for counterfeit tickets when attempting to make a purchase from scalpers. Fans looking to purchase tickets are advised to only purchase tickets from the Steelers ticket office or access the team's online TicketExchange service by logging on to www.steelers.com/ticketexchange or by visiting www.ticketmaster.com. Fans are advised not to purchase paper tickets printed through the TicketExchange service from scalpers because of the possibility of counterfeiting.

Parking

Fans without pre-sold parking and cash parkers arriving after 5 p.m., should utilize:

Blue 10 (North Shore) Garage and Allegheny Center Garage (access from NORTH on I-279 via Exit 2B; from EAST/NORTH on Rte 28 via Lacock Street; or from SOUTH/WEST or EAST via I-279 North, Exit 1D, then left on Madison Avenue and left on East Ohio Street.

and (access from NORTH on I-279 via Exit 2B; from EAST/NORTH on Rte 28 via Lacock Street; or from SOUTH/WEST or EAST via I-279 North, Exit 1D, then left on Madison Avenue and left on East Ohio Street. Parking areas in the Golden Triangle and Station Square.

Reserved, pre-sold parking lots around the stadium open at 3 p.m. to game day parkers. Tailgating is permitted in the pre-sold lots surrounding the stadium. Reedsdale Street eastbound, via the West End Bridge, will be opened for the game providing access to pre-sold Gold Lot 1, Red 5 Garage and Red 7 Lots.

For $5.00, convenient Golden Triangle parking is available at nine (9) Pittsburgh Parking Authority garages, the Mon Wharf (new this year), the Convention Center and the Fifth Avenue Place garage.

From Golden Triangle parking garages, fans can enjoy a pleasant walk to Heinz Field via the Ft. Duquesne Bridge walk and sidewalks on the Roberto Clemente Bridge. Fans desiring shuttle service to Heinz Field can park at the Mon Wharf and ride the Molly's Trolleys (new this year). Fans could also park in the Cultural District and take a boat shuttle from the Allegheny Wharf (see below).

Boat Shuttles from Golden Triangle and Strip District

You can enjoy a boat shuttle ride from the Allegheny Wharf to/from Heinz Field. Access the Allegheny Wharf via steps at the south end of the Clemente Bridge near Ft. Duquesne Boulevard. Pittsburgh Water Limo boat shuttles begin three hours prior to kickoff. Return shuttles begin at the end of the 3rd quarter and continue until one hour after the game concludes.

From the Strip District, 23rd Street area, to/from Heinz Field, shuttle boat rides are available 2½ hours and 1½ hours prior to kickoff. RESERVATIONS ARE REQUIRED. Visit www.pittsburghwaterlimo.com for additional information. Parking is available in the public garage at 24th Street ($6.00).

Station Square Boat Shuttles

Park at Station Square ($10.00) and ride the Gateway Clipper Fleet Steelers shuttle boats ($5.00 per person, each way).

Traffic Alerts

PennDOT, the Pittsburgh city police and other partners are working with the Steelers and Heinz Field management to facilitate event access and to provide tips that will help with your game day commute:

Post-Game Traffic

Route 28 Alternate Routes to Consider:

One lane on Rte 28 North (between the 31st Street Bridge and the 40th Street Bridge) has been closed for construction. Fans who normally exit via Rte 28 North, may want to consider the following alternate routes:

I-279 North via HOV

16th Street Bridge to 40th Street Bridge(via Liberty Avenue and Butler Street

Route 65 and Route 51 North to I-79 South -- Alternate Route to Consider:

Route 65 North (and access to route 51 North via the McKees Rocks Bridge) is under construction from Chateau Street to California Avenue. Traffic is detoured via one lane ramp to California Avenue Westbound. An alternate route to Route 65 North and I-79 South is via the HOV to I-279 North; then South on Camp Horne Road (Exit 7) to Rte. 65 North at Emsworth.

Parkway West (I-376 West), Alternate Routes to Consider:

1. To Beaver and Butler counties, northwest Pennsylvania or northeast Ohio

I-279 North via HOV , then North on I-79

, then North on I-79 Route 60 North(South/West on Steuben Street [to Ingram]; North on Rte. 60

2. To Washington or Green counties, West Virginia or southeast Ohio

Route 60 North to I-79 South (via Steuben Street south/west [to Ingram] and Rte. 60 North; then South on I-79 or to I-376 West)

(via Steuben Street south/west [to Ingram] and Rte. 60 North; then South on I-79 or to I-376 West) Route 50 West to I-79 South (North on Rte. 60 [via Noblestown Road]; then West on Rte. 50 to I-79 South [Carnegie] or I-79 South [Kirwan Heights])

to I-79 South (North on Rte. 60 [via Noblestown Road]; then West on Rte. 50 to I-79 South [Carnegie] or I-79 South [Kirwan Heights]) Greentree Road to I-79 South (South on Greentree Road [via Rte. 60 and Wabash Street]; then West on Rte. 50 to I-79 South [Kirwan Heights])

(South on Greentree Road [via Rte. 60 and Wabash Street]; then West on Rte. 50 to I-79 South [Kirwan Heights]) Route 19 South

o South on Rte. 19 (Banksville Road) o Truck Rte. 19 (West Liberty Avenue



Golden Triangle -- Ft. Duquesne Blvd., eastbound (postgame only), Stanwix Street to Sixth, is CLOSED following the game.

Trucks Prohibited from North Shore Before, During and After Event