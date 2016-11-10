Fan reminders for Sunday's game vs. Cowboys

Nov 10, 2016 at 08:14 AM

PITTSBURGH - The Steelers host the Dallas Cowboys at Heinz Field on Sunday, November 13. The game will be televised on FOX (locally, WPGH-TV, channel 53). Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early to avoid anticipated heavy traffic and last minute crowds at the gate, and to enjoy in-stadium pregame activities. All gates will open at 2:25 p.m.

**

BAG POLICY**
All NFL teams implemented a new safety policy at stadiums in 2013, and it remains in effect this season. The policy affects the type and size of bags that are permitted into the stadium, not the items that fans normally need to bring to a game.

Heinz Field encourages fans to not bring in any type of bags. However, the following style and size bag, package or container at stadium plaza areas, stadium gates or when approaching queue lines of fans awaiting entry into the stadium are permitted:

  • Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12" x 6" x 12." (Official NFL team logo clear plastic tote bags are available through steelers.com, at all Steelers Sideline Stores and at nflshop.com).
  • Visit heinzfield.com or more information and details.

ACCESS, SECURITY AND STADIUM POLICIES
The Steelers and Heinz Field management are advising fans attending Sunday's game about some access and security matters, including the following stadium policies:

  • Walk-through metal detectors will be in place at every Heinz Field entry point this year.
  • Signs and apparel with foul language or inappropriate messages are prohibited at Heinz Field. Fans with signage or apparel bearing foul language will not be allowed into Heinz Field or will be subject to expulsion from the stadium.
  • Media must present identification and check-in prior to being admitted to the stadium.
  • Media planning on exiting and re-entering the stadium at any point on game day must have their credential "scanned-out" before exiting in order for it to be valid for re-entry.

Heinz Field management recommends that all fans lock their vehicles and keep personal belongings out of sight before entering the stadium. Fans are advised to not leave valuables in their vehicles during games.

COUNTERFEIT TICKETS
The Steelers and Heinz Field management are warning fans to watch out for counterfeit tickets when attempting to make a purchase from scalpers. Fans looking to purchase tickets are encouraged to visit  NFL Ticket Exchange to buy-and-sell verified tickets from other fans or visit Steelers Ticket Exchange to buy-and-sell verified tickets from other Steelers fans. Fans are advised not to purchase paper tickets printed through the TicketExchange service from scalpers because of the possibility of counterfeiting.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Steelers-Bills game moved to Monday

The Steelers Wild Card Round game against the Buffalo Bills will be played on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
news

Steelers 2024 opponents determined

Dates and times aren't known yet, but the team's 2024 opponents are determined
news

Steelers-Ravens game time announced

The date and time for the Steelers Week 18 game against the Ravens is now official
news

A New Steelers Field for Kids

Steelers announce new community field and youth-recreation complex at Hazelwood Green; state-of-the art facility, to be developed by Tishman Speyer, will serve young people in Hazelwood and across the region
news

Honored for helping to Inspire Change

Dr. Kathi Elliott, CEO of Gwen's Girls, is the recipient of the Steelers Inspire Change Changemaker Award
news

White to Participate in NFL's Front Office & General Manager Accelerator

Sheldon White will participate in curated programs and networking sessions with owners and executives in an effort to promote diverse executive hiring
news

Steelers to wear Color Rush uniforms vs. NE

The Steelers will wear their Color Rush uniforms when they play the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football
news

Steelers-Colts game date and time set

The NFL has released the date and time of the Steelers-Colts Week 15 game
news

Steelers to broadcast WPIAL Championships at Acrisure Stadium

The Steelers will broadcast the 2023 WPIAL Championships being played at Acrisure Stadium on November 24 on KDKA+
news

Statement from Coach Mike Tomlin

Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin released a statement on Tuesday morning
news

Steelers to wear Throwback Jerseys this week

The Steelers will wear their Throwback Jerseys on Sunday against the Packers
news

Heyward returns to practice

Defensive tackle Cameron Heyward returned to practice but remains on the Reserve/Injured List
Advertising