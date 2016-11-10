Fan reminders for Sunday's game vs. Cowboys

BAG POLICY**

All NFL teams implemented a new safety policy at stadiums in 2013, and it remains in effect this season. The policy affects the type and size of bags that are permitted into the stadium, not the items that fans normally need to bring to a game.

Heinz Field encourages fans to not bring in any type of bags. However, the following style and size bag, package or container at stadium plaza areas, stadium gates or when approaching queue lines of fans awaiting entry into the stadium are permitted:

Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12" x 6" x 12." (Official NFL team logo clear plastic tote bags are available through steelers.com, at all Steelers Sideline Stores and at nflshop.com).

Visit heinzfield.com or more information and details.

ACCESS, SECURITY AND STADIUM POLICIES

The Steelers and Heinz Field management are advising fans attending Sunday's game about some access and security matters, including the following stadium policies:

Walk-through metal detectors will be in place at every Heinz Field entry point this year.

Signs and apparel with foul language or inappropriate messages are prohibited at Heinz Field. Fans with signage or apparel bearing foul language will not be allowed into Heinz Field or will be subject to expulsion from the stadium.

Media must present identification and check-in prior to being admitted to the stadium.

Media planning on exiting and re-entering the stadium at any point on game day must have their credential "scanned-out" before exiting in order for it to be valid for re-entry.

Heinz Field management recommends that all fans lock their vehicles and keep personal belongings out of sight before entering the stadium. Fans are advised to not leave valuables in their vehicles during games.