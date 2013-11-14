Fan Reminders for Sunday's Game

The Steelers host the Detroit Lions at Heinz Field on Sunday, November 17, and kickoff is set for 1 p.m. The matchup will be televised on FOX (locally WPGH-TV, channel 53).

Fans are encouraged to arrive early to avoid anticipated heavy traffic and last minute crowds at the gate, and to enjoy in-stadium pregame activities. All gates will open at 11 a.m.

Beginning in 2013, all NFL teams implemented a new safety policy at stadiums that makes the security process more efficient and effective. The policy affects the type and size of bags that are permitted into the stadium, not the items that fans normally need to bring to a game.

Heinz Field encourages fans to not bring in any type of bags. However, the following style and size bag, package or container at stadium plaza areas, stadium gates or when approaching queue lines of fans awaiting entry into the stadium:

Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12" x 6" x 12." (Official NFL team logo clear plastic tote bags are available through steelers.com, at all Steelers Sideline Stores and at nflshop.com), or

One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar).

Logo on bag cannot exceed 4.5" tall by 3.4" wide.

Small clutch purses, approximately the size of a hand, or 4.5" x 6.5" with or without a handle or strap, may be carried in the stadium along with one of the clear bag options.

An exception will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection at each gate.

Diapers and wipes can be carried in a clear bag, however diaper bags are not permitted.

Each member of a family, including children, will be able to carry an approved clear bag and a clutch purse.

The Steelers and Heinz Field management are advising fans attending Sunday's game about some traffic, access and security matters, including the following stadium policies:

Signs and apparel with foul language or inappropriate messages are prohibited in Heinz Field. Fans with signage or apparel bearing foul language will not be allowed into Heinz Field or will be subject to expulsion from the stadium.

Media must present identification and check-in prior to being admitted to the stadium.

Media planning on exiting and re-entering the stadium at any point on game day must have their credential "scanned-out" before exiting in order for it to be valid for re-entry.

Heinz Field management recommends that all fans lock their vehicles and keep personal belongings out of sight before entering the stadium. Fans are advised to not leave valuables in their vehicles during games.

Counterfeit Tickets

The Steelers and Heinz Field management are warning fans to watch out for counterfeit tickets when attempting to make a purchase from scalpers. Fans looking to purchase tickets are advised to only purchase tickets from the Steelers ticket office or access the team's online TicketExchange service by logging on to www.steelers.com/ticketexchange or by visiting www.ticketmaster.com. Fans are advised not to purchase paper tickets printed through the TicketExchange service from scalpers because of the possibility of counterfeiting.

Parking

Fans without pre-sold parking and cash parkers arriving after 10 a.m. should utilize parking:

In the Golden Triangle and ride the free "T" to Heinz Field;

and ride the to Heinz Field; At Station Square and ride the Gateway Clipper Fleet ;

and ride the ; At Blue 10 (North Shore) Garageand Allegheny Center Garage(access from NORTH on I-279 via Exit 2B; from EAST/NORTH on Route 28 via Lacock Street; or from SOUTH/WEST or EAST via I-279 North, Exit 1D, then left on Madison Avenue and left on East Ohio Street.

Reserved, pre-sold parking lots around the stadium open at 8 a.m.to game day parkers. Tailgating is permitted in the pre-sold lots surrounding the stadium. Fans should consider using the West End Bridge to access pre-sold parking facilities.

Fans can park in the Golden Triangle and ride the free "T" to Heinz Field this year. Fans can park in one of the nine Pittsburgh Parking Authority garages in the Golden Triangle for $5.00. Check for space availability via iPhone (ParkPGH); Mobile (m.parkpgh.org); SMS/Text and Voice (412-423-8980).

Boat Shuttles from Golden Triangle and Strip District

You can enjoy a boat shuttle ride from the Allegheny Wharf to/from Heinz Field. Access the Allegheny Wharf via steps at the south end of the Clemente Bridge near Ft. Duquesne Boulevard. Pittsburgh Water Limo boat shuttles begin three hours prior to kickoff. Return shuttles begin at the end of the third quarter and continue until one hour after the game concludes.

From the Strip District, 23rd street area, to/from Heinz Field, shuttle boat rides are available three hours and one and a half hours prior to kickoff. Reservations are required. Visit www.pittsburghwaterlimo.com for additional information. Limited free parking is available at the marina.

Station Square Boat Shuttles

Park at Station Square ($10.00) and ride the Gateway Clipper Fleet Steelers shuttle boats ($5.00 per person, each way).

Traffic Alerts

PennDOT, the Pittsburgh City Police and other partners are working with the Steelers and Heinz Field management to facilitate event access and to provide tips that will help with your game day commute:

Post-Game Traffic

West End Bridge

If you are in the right lane, stay in the lane across the bridge, do not merge; at the traffic signal, keep moving and turn right; then proceed in all directions, including returning to Route 19 South, to Route 51 South, and to I-376 West (Parkway West).

If you are crossing the bridge from the North Shore area to Route 51 South and I-376 West, the left lane may be the quickest lane to use.

I-376 West (Parkway West), Alternate Routes to Consider:

* 1. To Beaver and Butler counties, Northwest Pennsylvania or Northeast Ohio*

I-279 North via HOV, then North on I-79;

Route 65 North, then North on I-79

* 2. To Southwest Allegheny County, Washington or Green counties, West Virginia or Southeast Ohio*

Route 65 North, then South on I-79;

HOV to I-279 North; then South on Camp Horne Road (Exit 8) to Route 65 North at Emsworth and to I-79 South;

Route 51 North to I-79 South (via Route 65 North; McKees Rocks Bridge South; Route 51 North; then Neville Road North to I-79 South);

Route 50 West to I-79 South (North on Route 60 [via Noblestown Road]; then West on Route 50 to I-79 South [Carnegie] or I-79 South [Kirwan Heights])

Golden Triangle (postgame)

Ft. Duquesne Blvd., eastbound Stanwix Street to Sixth Ave. is closed following the game.

Trucks Prohibited from North Shore Before, During and After Game