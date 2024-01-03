Everybody's hands are in the pile

"A lot of times you guys (in the media) would ask us if they're buying in and we'd tell you 'yes,' and you'd kind of look at us like we were crazy," Faulkner said.

"I think that's what they were doing, buying in."

The Steelers' 34-11 victory on Dec. 23 in Cincinnati and the triumph in Seattle have also shined a light on the aggressive approach the offense has adopted.

The Steelers closed out the latter by throwing a pass on first-and-10 from the Seattle 44-yard line when they were leading by seven and just two minutes remained in regulation. A more conservative tact would have been to run the ball and compel the Seahawks to use their two remaining timeouts, rather than risk stopping the clock on an incompletion.

Against the Bengals, the Steelers took over at their 5-yard line with 2:14 left in the first half leading, 21-0. But rather than sit on the ball and take their three-touchdown advantage into the locker room they came out throwing and ended up putting together a 12-play, 64-yard drive that resulted in a 50-yard field goal on the second quarter's final snap.

"We've always tried to at least have that mentality and have that communication with the guys," Faulkner said. "Success breeds a little but more confidence, and from that breeds success.