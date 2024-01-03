Everybody's hands are in the pile

The buy-in on offense has become apparent, interim offensive coordinator/running backs coach Eddie Faulkner emphasized today, and it's in evidence on numerous plays on which the compelling characteristic is effort.
One such example from last Sunday's 30-23 win in Seattle was wide receiver George Pickens picking up where the offensive linemen and tight ends had left off by getting a block on cornerback Michael Jackson at the conclusion of what became an 18-yard, untouched gallop into the end zone by running back Jaylen Warren.
"Heck, yeah," Faulkner confirmed. "I thought it was awesome."
It wasn't a stand-alone portrayal of the way the offense has been playing of late.
"I'll give you an even better one than that," Faulkner continued. "On the play that got called back on (wide receiver) Diontae (Johnson's), whatever you call it, turnover that they ended up overturning, 'G.P.' form-tackles the safety right there in the middle of the field and makes a play. And Diontae's running out from out of bounds to the sideline, he would have made the tackle (if Pickens hadn't).
"When you want to talk about the stuff those guys have kind of taken throughout all of this, if you want to pull up a clip and look at how that's changed, that's the clip to look at."
The "stuff" Faulkner referenced presumably included fallout from two heavily-scrutinized plays this season.
One was Johnson neglecting to chase down a Warren fumble on Nov. 26 in Cincinnati.
The other was Pickens passing on an opportunity to block on a goal-to-go run by Warren on Dec. 16 in Indianapolis.
Times have changed since then.
Pickens caught seven passes for 131 yards and Johnson four for 76 in Seattle, but both ended up drawing praise from Faulkner for their hustle.
And the offense has produced back-to-back efforts of 30-or-more points in the wake of failing to score more than 26 in a game previously (a 26-22 win on Sept. 18 over the Browns that included two defensive touchdowns).
"A lot of times you guys (in the media) would ask us if they're buying in and we'd tell you 'yes,' and you'd kind of look at us like we were crazy," Faulkner said.
"I think that's what they were doing, buying in."
The Steelers' 34-11 victory on Dec. 23 in Cincinnati and the triumph in Seattle have also shined a light on the aggressive approach the offense has adopted.
The Steelers closed out the latter by throwing a pass on first-and-10 from the Seattle 44-yard line when they were leading by seven and just two minutes remained in regulation. A more conservative tact would have been to run the ball and compel the Seahawks to use their two remaining timeouts, rather than risk stopping the clock on an incompletion.
Against the Bengals, the Steelers took over at their 5-yard line with 2:14 left in the first half leading, 21-0. But rather than sit on the ball and take their three-touchdown advantage into the locker room they came out throwing and ended up putting together a 12-play, 64-yard drive that resulted in a 50-yard field goal on the second quarter's final snap.
"We've always tried to at least have that mentality and have that communication with the guys," Faulkner said. "Success breeds a little but more confidence, and from that breeds success.
"The last couple of games we've had some success in what we're doing and that makes it easier to sell and easier for the guys to buy."