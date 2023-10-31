Riley standing tall for Steelers

He didn't make the initial roster in Philadelphia as a rookie, but the Eagles signed him to their practice squad to start the 2020 season. He wound up on the active roster for five games that season, including one against the Steelers, but wound up on the practice squad again going into the 2021 season.

Beset by injuries, the Jets signed Riley off Philadelphia's practice squad during the 2021 season and he wound up starting seven games for New York at free safety, recording 45 tackles, one sack and one pass defensed.

The Jets released him in late August before the 2022 season and the Steelers signed him the next day. A week later, Riley was released in final cuts and signed to the practice squad, but he wound up appearing in four games for the Steelers, recording five tackles.

That's why making the Steelers' initial 53-man roster this season was such a big deal. He knew the hurdles he had crossed to make it to that point. He also knew how long he had dreamed of the moment.

Dixon never had a doubt Riley would make it.

"He just always stood up to the challenge," Dixon said. "I had a chance to have a cup of coffee in the NFL and saw the type of player not only that was a superstar, but the type of player who could make a team. I saw him as that guy. Every time we had a chance to go against a Power-5 team or against the best teams we played, he always stood up. He always played well. I knew athletically he had a chance to scrap his way and make a team because he had that want to and the athleticism to play safety and make a team."

Riley isn't only playing, he's been a core special teams player. And when called upon in a 26-22 win over Cleveland in Week 2 because of an injury to All-Pro Minkah Fitzpatrick, it was Riley who came up and made a big third-down sack of quarterback Deshaun Watson on the Browns' final possession that helped seal the win.

"I try to play this game reflecting on my journey, what it took me to get here, working to make the most of every opportunity," Riley said. "Getting into a game in the critical moments of it, I can't waver. It can't get to me."

It has been a journey. And it's a journey that's not nearly completed.

At 25, Riley still has a lot remaining ahead of him. He's playing a young-man's game, and one day, the Army will be waiting for him to finish his commitment there.

"The service is deferred. Our class is the first and we still have guys playing," Riley said. "So that's still (there). We haven't gotten that far. I want to play as long as I can. I love the sport. I love my ability to represent the Academy, as well. I want to keep playing ball."

And those who know him best, who know his journey and what it's taken for him to get to this point can enjoy this part of his life while they can watch – even from afar.

"He makes us all proud, the community, the coaching staff, the town," Adler said. "He just makes us more proud every day, the whole journey."

They'll be able to continue to look up to him even when his playing career is done.

"Elijah was a kid that, when he came in, if you asked him why he came to West Point, it was strictly to play football, nothing else mattered," said Dixon. "His dream and his goal was to play in the NFL. That never waivered. Some guys come in and they say they want to serve their country or they want to play football because it's the highest level they can achieve, but they want to serve. Or, they have family members who served.