Edmunds is Digest Player of the Week

TERRELL EDMUNDS

Strong Safety

He has not missed a game for any reason to this point in his career, he has played a lot of snaps in those games, and he has made a bunch of tackles. As his third professional season was about to begin last summer, what Terrell Edmunds wanted more of, and he wasn't shy about saying it, was interceptions. The game against the Jaguars in Jacksonville undoubtedly was what he had in mind.

Edmunds and fellow starting safety Minkah Fitzpatrick each had two interceptions to cap a day's work against Jaguars rookie quarterback Jake Luton that also included holding him to a 43.2 completion percentage, 133 net yards, two sacks, seven hits, and a rating of 15.5 in a 27-3 victory. Edmunds added four tackles to his two interceptions, and he is the Steelers Digest Player of the Week.