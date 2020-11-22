Edmunds is Digest Player of the Week

TERRELL EDMUNDS
Strong Safety
He has not missed a game for any reason to this point in his career, he has played a lot of snaps in those games, and he has made a bunch of tackles. As his third professional season was about to begin last summer, what Terrell Edmunds wanted more of, and he wasn't shy about saying it, was interceptions. The game against the Jaguars in Jacksonville undoubtedly was what he had in mind.
Edmunds and fellow starting safety Minkah Fitzpatrick each had two interceptions to cap a day's work against Jaguars rookie quarterback Jake Luton that also included holding him to a 43.2 completion percentage, 133 net yards, two sacks, seven hits, and a rating of 15.5 in a 27-3 victory. Edmunds added four tackles to his two interceptions, and he is the Steelers Digest Player of the Week.
Also considered were Fitzpatrick, who had five tackles in addition to the two interceptions that raised his season total to a team-best four; Diontae Johnson, who caught 12 passes for 111 yards (9.3 average); Ben Roethlisberger, who completed 32-of-46 (69.6 percent) for 267 yards, with two touchdowns, one interception, and a rating of 89.7; Bud Dupree, who had three tackles, a sack, two hits on the quarterback, and a pass defensed; and James Conner, who rushed for 89 yards on 13 carries (6.8 average), and also caught three passes for 10 yards to finish with 99 yards from scrimmage.