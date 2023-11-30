Faulkner has Steelers focused on details in red zone

The Steelers are just 10 of 23 scoring touchdowns in the red zone this season, so the issue didn't just arise last week. But earlier in the season, the team was getting some chunk scoring plays.

They had some of those chunk plays in the game against the Bengals with Faulkner drawing up the game plan and quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan calling the offensive plays on game day. In fact, the Steelers had a season-best six plays of 20 or more yards against the Bengals.

But you also can't count on all of those going for touchdowns. So, to Faulkner's point, when you get in close, focusing on the details and getting things right can be the difference between scoring a touchdown and being forced to kick a field goal.

Then again, getting into the red zone is half the battle. The Steelers did that better than they had previously all season. Now, it's just a matter of finishing off drives.

"We just keep on hammering away," Faulkner said. "I think I said last week about the details and ironing those out. I think it'll come with that. I think the guys are all-in on understanding. I know the points weren't where we want, but the success we had last week really gave me a good stage to be able to coach and sink the hook in and get the guys to buy in and be like, 'OK, let's go.' So it just made this week easier and in the process of preparation. So, from that standpoint, I wouldn't expect anything for us to continue to be on a steep trajectory moving forward."

The Cardinals could be a good team against which that could happen.