Dwayne Haskins, 1997-2022

Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died on Saturday morning in a tragic accident in Florida.

Haskins was 24 years old.

Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin issued a statement on the passing of Haskins.

"I am devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins," Tomlin's statement read. "He quickly became part of our Steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest workers, both on the field and in our community. Dwayne was a great teammate, but even more so a tremendous friend to so many. I am truly heartbroken.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Kalabrya, and his entire family during this difficult time."

The Steelers originally signed Haskins in January 2021. He didn't see any action in the 2021 regular season.

He signed a one-year restricted free agent tender in March and was among those expected to compete for the starting job in 2022.

Haskins was drafted in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, the No. 15 pick overall, by the Washington Commanders and played two seasons for them. He played college football at Ohio State where he finished third in the Heisman Trophy race in 2018.

Haskins' teammates and others around the NFL reacted to the devastating news on social media.

"Dwayne meant so much to so many people," wrote Cameron Heyward on Twitter. "His smile was infectious and he was a guy you wanted to be around. We are all in shock about losing him. We are going to miss the heck out of him as well. We lost you way too early. Luckily I got a chance to get to know you. RIP DH."

Linebacker T.J. Watt was also among those who shared his thoughts on Twitter.