Driven to be the best

"He's all in. When he's all in, he just has a passion for it. He was on auto pilot since seventh grade. He has been that committed to it. It paid off for him and I am extremely happy.

"It was going to those camps I noticed he could become something special because of how he competed. He always wanted to be the best. That is what drove him. He hates to lose at anything. He is intense, focused and willing to do whatever it takes. He has such a strong work ethic that it will take him far."

There were sacrifices along the way, though. There were normal 'kid' things that Pickett gave up at times, whether it was a day at the beach, or riding bikes, or even getting to see a Philadelphia Phillies game.

"There were always things on the weekends that kids were doing," said Pickett. "People go to the beach in the summer, and I am driving to camps, to the showcases and driving to go train. Birthday parties I would miss. There were just certain things. I knew I couldn't do all the normal kid things if I wanted to go where I'm headed. That helped me grow up and become a man and know what I want to do and go after it.

"I felt like I was on a different path than a lot of other kids growing up my hometown. I voiced to my dad my goals, my dreams and he was always okay, if that's what you want to do, you're going to have to make sacrifices. There are some things that you can't do, things other kids are doing and there's some things that you're going to have to do other kids won't. At a young age, he kind of taught me that and I took it to heart and just dedicated myself to this game, this sport and it helped me get to where I am now."