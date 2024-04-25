Draft Blog: Ready for the big day

Wednesday, April 24
We have you covered: The 2024 NFL Draft is just around the corner, and the Steelers will bring you wall-to-wall coverage of the NFL's biggest offseason event across the team's digital platforms.
The draft begins at 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 25, in Detroit, Michigan, but the Steelers' digital platforms will be packed full of coverage throughout the week.
Here are some highlights:
• Steelers Draft Countdown Show, presented by UPMC, will stream live on Thursday night beginning at 7:30 p.m. on Steelers.com, the Steelers Official Mobile App and the team's social platforms. Steelers Nation can also get involved with a chance to have their draft social posts featured in the show.
• All press conferences held at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex throughout the draft will be streamed live and archived on Steelers.com, the Steelers Official Mobile App and the team's social platforms. There will also be analysis of each of the Steelers Day 1 & Day 2 selections.
• Other video content highlights include exclusive 1-on-1's with Steelers draft selections and behind-the-scenes content captured from within the Steelers UPMC Rooney Sports Complex and the NFL Draft in Detroit.
• Steelers.com will provide full editorial coverage of each of the Steelers draft picks, with news and analysis on each player.
• Steelers Nation Radio (SNR) will feature over 25 hours of live audio programming throughout the entire draft, with live press conferences, special guest interviews and analysis. Audio coverage begins with a Draft Preview Show on Wednesday, April 24 and concludes with a Draft Wrap-Up show on Monday, April 29.
• Fans in the Pittsburgh market have even more opportunities to celebrate the NFL Draft:
• Fans can head to Acrisure Stadium on Saturday, April 27th from 12-5 p.m. for the Steelers Draft Party. As a Draft Party bonus, Cam Heyward will be recording an episode of his "Not Just Football" podcast with special guests. There will be additional guest appearances by current players and Legends. Full details are here: 2024 Steelers Draft Party
• Get caught up on all the draft happenings with the Steelers Draft Wrap Up Show, presented by UPMC. The show debuts on Saturday, April 27 at 7:30 p.m. on KDKA. Fans not in the Pittsburgh market can catch the show later that evening on the Steelers YouTube channel.
• Steelers.com and the Steelers Official Mobile App take on a new draft-themed design for the week, making draft information and content more accessible.
• Fans are encouraged to download the Steelers Official Mobile App to have easy access to Steelers draft content on their phone. Don't forget to turn on push notifications to get all of the latest draft updates and news delivered to your home screen. Turn on push within the app through the "More" menu, under "Settings" and "Notifications."
• Make sure you take part in the YinzChat Draft Challenge, presented by UPMC. Beginning on Tuesday, April 23rd through Saturday, April 27th, you can answer draft-related trivia and predictive questions each day for your chance to win daily autographed items and be eligible to win the grand prize, a 2024 Home Opener VIP Experience, which includes airfare, game tickets, and an autographed helmet by the Steelers No. 1 Draft Pick. You can also follow @YinzChat on X and Instagram.
Ready for action: The NFL released the complete round-by-round order for the 2024 NFL Draft following compensatory picks being awarded, which included updates, and the Steelers have a total of seven picks.
The draft will be held April 25-27 in Detroit, Michigan and the following is a full list of the Steelers round-by-round draft picks after they didn't receive any compensatory picks.
2024 Steelers NFL Draft Slots:
First Round – 20th pick in round (20th pick overall)
Second Round –19th pick in round (51st pick overall)
Third Round – 20th pick in round (84th pick overall)
Third Round - 35th pick in round (98th pick overall) (acquired from Philadelphia Eagles via Kenny Pickett trade)
Fourth Round – 19th pick in round (119th pick overall)
Fifth Round – No pick (traded to Los Angeles Rams via Kevin Dotson trade)
Sixth Round – 2nd pick in round (178th pick overall) (acquired from Carolina in Diontae Johnson/Donte Jackson trade)
Sixth Round - 19th pick in round (195th pick overall)
Seventh Round – No pick (traded to Carolina Panthers via Diontae Johnson/Donte Jackson trade)
Welcoming their new teammates: Whoever the Steelers select in the 2024 NFL Draft, they will get an immediate warm welcome to Pittsburgh as a combination of current players and members of Steelers Nation will be the ones to first say their names.
As a part of the 2024 NFL Draft, which will be held April 25-27 in Detroit, Michigan, special guests have been selected to announce the team's draft picks, and that includes defensive tackle Cameron Heyward and tight end Pat Freiermuth.
Heyward is slated to announce the Steelers first-round pick on Thursday, April 25, while Freiermuth will do the honors of announcing the team's second-round pick on Friday, April 26.
Freiermuth, who was drafted in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, fondly remembers his draft night when late Hall of Famer Franco Harris announced his selection on the draft stage.
Now he has the chance to do the same for a future Steelers player.
"It means a lot. It was cool for me when I got drafted, Franco Harris announced my pick," said Freiermuth. "That was really special. Having a former Steelers player, a player who was a legend, welcome me to the Steelers was really special. Now having the opportunity to welcome one of my future teammates to the organization is cool.
"Franco and I, our relationship took off after he announced the pick. You have a sentimental relationship because he announced the moment your dream came true. Whoever I announce, I hope to have a strong relationship."
Freiermuth admits that draft night was a stressful one for him, and having Harris' make that announcement just brought it all together.
"Definitely a stressful two days because I didn't know if l was going to go on day one or day two," said Freiermuth. "The wait stinks. Waiting for the call is the worst thing in the world. You have to put it into perspective. I was freaking out and it was just nerve wracking.
"But it was a good issue to have waiting to hear my name being called in the NFL Draft. And to have Franco Harris announce it, I mean I will never forget that. Ever."
Headed to the Draft: Thirteen prospects are confirmed to attend the 2024 NFL Draft presented by Bud Light in Detroit, Michigan.
Alabama and Louisiana State each will have three players on-site, the most among all colleges. The Southeastern Conference leads all conferences with seven prospects confirmed to attend, followed by the Pac-12 (three), Atlantic Coast Conference (one), Big Ten (one) and Mid-American Conference (one).
The Draft begins with the first round on Thursday night, April 25, and continues Friday, April 26, with Rounds 2-3. The Draft will conclude on Saturday, April 27, with Rounds 4-7.
The players confirmed to attend this year's NFL Draft in person are:
1. Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama
2. Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU
3. Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State
4. JC Latham, OL, Alabama
5. Laiatu Latu, DL, UCLA
6. Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina
7. Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo
8. Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
9. Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
10. Darius Robinson, DL, Missouri
11. Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU
12. Dallas Turner, LB, Alabama
13. Caleb Williams, QB, USC
What you need to know: All the key information from the NFL.
What: 89th Annual National Football League Player Selection Meeting.
Where: Detroit, Michigan.
When: 8:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, April 25 (Round 1).
7:00 p.m. ET, Friday, April 26 (Rounds 2-3).
12:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, April 27 (Rounds 4-7).
The first round will conclude on Thursday by approximately 11:30 p.m. ET. In 2023, the first round consumed three hours and 40 minutes. The second and third rounds will conclude on Friday by approximately 11:00 p.m. ET. The second and third rounds took a combined three hours and 59 minutes in 2023. The draft will conclude by approximately 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday with the final four rounds. Rounds 4 through 7 took six hours and 51 minutes in 2023.
Rounds: Seven Rounds – Round 1 on Thursday, April 25; Rounds 2 and 3 on Friday, April 26; and Rounds 4 through 7 on Saturday, April 27.
There will be 257 selections, including 34 compensatory choices that have been awarded to 14 teams that either experienced a net loss of certain quality unrestricted free agents last year or received special selections under a 2020 amendment to the League's Collective Bargaining Agreement, which was agreed upon by the NFL and the NFLPA to promote equal employment opportunities and an inclusive workforce within NFL clubs.
Time Limits: Round 1: 10 minutes per selection. Round 2: Seven minutes per selection. Rounds 3 through 6, including compensatory picks: Five minutes per selection. Round 7, including compensatory picks: Four minutes per selection.
National Television & Radio: The 2024 NFL Draft will be televised nationally by NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes, and can be heard nationwide on Westwood One Radio, SiriusXM NFL Radio and ESPN Radio.
Mobile: Live NFL Network coverage of the 2024 NFL Draft is available across devices (smartphone, PC, tablet and connected TVs) through the NFL app or NFL.com/watch for subscribers of participating NFL Network providers and on NFL+. For more information, go to NFL.com/nflnetwork.
NFL Channel: Additional live coverage of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit is available on the NFL Channel, the NFL's free ad-supported streaming offering, with NFL Draft Center. Rhett Lewis, Bucky Brooks and Lance Zierlein anchor the coverage on Thursday starting at 8 p.m. ET and Friday at 7 p.m. ET, with Cynthia Frelund and Mike Yam joining Brooks and Zierlein for coverage on Saturday beginning at noon ET. The NFL Channel is available on the NFL App, Roku Channel, Peacock, Pluto TV, Tubi, Vizio WatchFree, Xumo Play, LG and at NFL.com/nflchannel.