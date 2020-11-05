Don't doubt the 'Mick'

Nov 05, 2020 at 05:55 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Mike Prisuta

Steelers.com

Robert Spillane has been splashy since taking over for Devin Bush at inside linebacker, from a goal-line stuff of running back Derek Henry in Tennessee to a first-series pick-six last Sunday in Baltimore, but the Steelers' defense has also been more susceptible to big-play runs.

Defensive coordinator Keith Butler credits Spillane for the former and considers the latter circumstantial.

"It's not him," Butler maintained regarding Spillane. "I know there's a lot of people that might think that it's him but it's not just him.

"'Mick' (Spillane) has done a good job of being at the right place at the right time. He's a very coachable guy and he makes plays. He's usually at the right place at the right time most of the time, but like everybody else, every now and then he's gonna mess up."

PHOTOS: Practice - Cowboys Week - Day 2

The Steelers prepare for the Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys

The Pittsburgh Steelers practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
1 / 70

The Pittsburgh Steelers practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
2 / 70

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Cody White (15) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
3 / 70

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Cody White (15) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
4 / 70

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Cody White (15) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
5 / 70

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Cody White (15) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Anthony Johnson (83) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
6 / 70

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Anthony Johnson (83) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
7 / 70

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver James Washington (13) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
8 / 70

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver James Washington (13) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
9 / 70

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud (14) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
10 / 70

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud (14) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
11 / 70

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Anthony McFarland Jr. (26) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
12 / 70

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Anthony McFarland Jr. (26) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
13 / 70

The Pittsburgh Steelers practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers fullback Derek Watt (44) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
14 / 70

Pittsburgh Steelers fullback Derek Watt (44) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
15 / 70

The Pittsburgh Steelers practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Anthony McFarland Jr. (26) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
16 / 70

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Anthony McFarland Jr. (26) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
17 / 70

The Pittsburgh Steelers practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
18 / 70

The Pittsburgh Steelers practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
19 / 70

The Pittsburgh Steelers practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
20 / 70

The Pittsburgh Steelers practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Olasunkanmi Adeniyi (92) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
21 / 70

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Olasunkanmi Adeniyi (92) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Olasunkanmi Adeniyi (92) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
22 / 70

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Olasunkanmi Adeniyi (92) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Olasunkanmi Adeniyi (92) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
23 / 70

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Olasunkanmi Adeniyi (92) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Antoine Brooks Jr. (25) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
24 / 70

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Antoine Brooks Jr. (25) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety John Battle (35) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
25 / 70

Pittsburgh Steelers safety John Battle (35) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
26 / 70

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Marcus Allen (27) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
27 / 70

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Marcus Allen (27) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
28 / 70

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
29 / 70

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
30 / 70

The Pittsburgh Steelers practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
31 / 70

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
32 / 70

The Pittsburgh Steelers practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Steven Nelson (22) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
33 / 70

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Steven Nelson (22) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
34 / 70

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
35 / 70

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Steven Nelson (22) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
36 / 70

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Steven Nelson (22) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
37 / 70

The Pittsburgh Steelers practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Steven Nelson (22) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
38 / 70

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Steven Nelson (22) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
39 / 70

The Pittsburgh Steelers practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
40 / 70

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
41 / 70

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
42 / 70

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Steven Nelson (22) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
43 / 70

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Steven Nelson (22) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
44 / 70

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Eric Ebron (85) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
45 / 70

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Eric Ebron (85) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden (23) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
46 / 70

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden (23) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Antoine Brooks Jr. (25) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
47 / 70

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Antoine Brooks Jr. (25) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden (23) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
48 / 70

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden (23) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden (23) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
49 / 70

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden (23) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Sean Davis (21) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
50 / 70

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Sean Davis (21) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Steven Nelson (22) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
51 / 70

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Steven Nelson (22) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton (20) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
52 / 70

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton (20) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
53 / 70

The Pittsburgh Steelers practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Eric Ebron (85) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
54 / 70

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Eric Ebron (85) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud (14) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
55 / 70

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud (14) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden (23) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
56 / 70

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden (23) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver James Washington (13) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
57 / 70

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver James Washington (13) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
58 / 70

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Anthony Johnson (83) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
59 / 70

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Anthony Johnson (83) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Steven Nelson (22) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
60 / 70

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Steven Nelson (22) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Eric Ebron (85) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
61 / 70

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Eric Ebron (85) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Vance McDonald (89) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
62 / 70

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Vance McDonald (89) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud (14) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
63 / 70

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud (14) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
64 / 70

The Pittsburgh Steelers practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
65 / 70

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
66 / 70

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Eric Ebron (85) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
67 / 70

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Eric Ebron (85) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
68 / 70

The Pittsburgh Steelers practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
69 / 70

The Pittsburgh Steelers practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers center J.C. Hassenauer (60) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
70 / 70

Pittsburgh Steelers center J.C. Hassenauer (60) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The Steelers consider a big-play run a carry of 15 yards or more.

They allowed two of those in the first four-and-a-half games this season (through halftime of the Steelers' 38-7 victory on Oct. 18 over Cleveland).

Since Spillane took over for Bush late in the first half of the Cleveland game, the Steelers have surrendered six runs of 15 or more yards.

Four of those occurred against the Ravens, including three that went for 20 or more, on the way to a 265-yard output for Baltimore on the ground.

"We can't live life like that," Butler said. "If you look at the last game, that's where most of the run yards came. We tried to defend the outside guys a little bit and they cut it up inside. Most of the dadgum runs were cut-backs to the inside. We asked 'Mick' to scrape outside sometimes and they cut it behind him.

"It wasn't his fault. Some of it was the defense that we called. Some of it was that we weren't in the right place at the right time."

The Steelers reinforced inside linebacker when they swung a trade with the Jets for Avery Williamson, a veteran of 81 career NFL starts, including one last Sunday against Kansas City.

PHOTOS: Williamson in pictures

Take a look at photos of the Pittsburgh Steelers new linebacker Avery Williamson

Avery Williamson
1 / 12

Avery Williamson

New York Jets inside linebacker Avery Williamson (54) celebrates after intercepting a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
2 / 12

New York Jets inside linebacker Avery Williamson (54) celebrates after intercepting a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

Bill Kostroun/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New York Jets linebacker Avery Williamson (54) in coverage during a week 3 NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018 in Cleveland. Cleveland won 21-17. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
3 / 12

New York Jets linebacker Avery Williamson (54) in coverage during a week 3 NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018 in Cleveland. Cleveland won 21-17. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Aaron M. Sprecher/AP2018
New York Jets linebacker Avery Williamson (54) in coverage during a week 1 NFL football game against the Detroit Lions on Monday, Sept. 10, 2018 in Detroit. New York won 48-17. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
4 / 12

New York Jets linebacker Avery Williamson (54) in coverage during a week 1 NFL football game against the Detroit Lions on Monday, Sept. 10, 2018 in Detroit. New York won 48-17. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Aaron M. Sprecher/AP2018
New York Jets linebacker Avery Williamson (54) in action on defense during an NFL preseason football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019 in Atlanta. The Jets defeated the Falcons 22-10. (Joe Robbins via AP)
5 / 12

New York Jets linebacker Avery Williamson (54) in action on defense during an NFL preseason football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019 in Atlanta. The Jets defeated the Falcons 22-10. (Joe Robbins via AP)

Joe Robbins/Joe Robbins
New York Jets inside linebacker Avery Williamson (54) in action during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
6 / 12

New York Jets inside linebacker Avery Williamson (54) in action during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New York Jets linebacker Avery Williamson (54) attempts to stop Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) from gaining yardage after a catch in the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
7 / 12

New York Jets linebacker Avery Williamson (54) attempts to stop Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) from gaining yardage after a catch in the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Jeff Roberson/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Buffalo Bills tight end Tyler Kroft (81) is tackled by New York Jets inside linebacker Avery Williamson (54) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
8 / 12

Buffalo Bills tight end Tyler Kroft (81) is tackled by New York Jets inside linebacker Avery Williamson (54) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New York Jets inside linebacker Avery Williamson (54) in action during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
9 / 12

New York Jets inside linebacker Avery Williamson (54) in action during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New York Jets inside linebacker Avery Williamson (54) runs after making an interception during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in East Rutherford. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
10 / 12

New York Jets inside linebacker Avery Williamson (54) runs after making an interception during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in East Rutherford. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Frank Franklin II/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New York Jets inside linebacker Avery Williamson (54) during an NFL preseason football game against the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019 in Atlanta. The Jets won, 22-10. (Ric Tapia via AP)
11 / 12

New York Jets inside linebacker Avery Williamson (54) during an NFL preseason football game against the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019 in Atlanta. The Jets won, 22-10. (Ric Tapia via AP)

Ric Tapia/AP2019
New York Jets linebacker Avery Williamson (54) closes to the ball during an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 in East Rutherford, N.J. The Broncos defeated the Jets 37-28. (Damian Strohmeyer via AP)
12 / 12

New York Jets linebacker Avery Williamson (54) closes to the ball during an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 in East Rutherford, N.J. The Broncos defeated the Jets 37-28. (Damian Strohmeyer via AP)

Damian Strohmeyer/Damian Strohmeyer
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

But Williamson wasn't brought to Pittsburgh to fill a perceived deficiency among starters at the position, Butler said.

"I think we got two pretty good linebackers inside," Butler said. "He's gonna add a lot of depth to us when he comes in. How much we use him will depend on how fast he can learn in terms of our terminology, which I think it won't be hard for him. When he gets in we'll get a good idea where he fits in.

"We hope to get him in this weekend. I hope we don't have to play him this weekend but you never know. If you get injuries you have to put people in and that could happen. Right now we just hope to get him in this weekend and get him started and get him used to and acclimated to the people around him. It's going to take him a little while."

As for the reference to Spillane as 'Mick,' in honor of crime novelist Mickey Spillane, "everybody calls him that," Butler said. "He's a good kid, man. We love him and we think the world of him. He doesn't say a lot. He talks on the field like he should. He makes plays. He's in the right place at the right time.

"How many people have you seen jack up the dude from Tennessee (Henry) like he jacked him up a couple games ago? First defensive series, we're playing the dadgum Ravens, he picks it off and goes down for a touchdown.

"That doesn't surprise us. That might surprise a lot of other people, it doesn't surprise us because that's what he's been doing in practice. He's where he's supposed to be when he's supposed to be there."

Related Content

news

Faulkner focused on a fast start

Getting out quick again this week is a key for the Steelers offense
news

'The way he goes about the game is really admirable'

DC Teryl Austin knows what Steelers are up against facing Geno reboot
news

Sullivan keeps mission in mind with Steelers' play calling

QB coach/play caller relying on good communication to keep Steelers on task
news

The emphasis is on fundamentals

Steelers, Faulkner working to play a cleaner brand of ball on offense
news

Hoping for the best

Steelers trying to sort out linebacker availability prior to visiting Indy
news

Play like you practice

 Eddie Faulkner seeking better execution after Steelers prep for Patriots
news

Steelers look to rebound from 'bad day at the office'

With Roberts questionable, defense could be shuffling inside linebackers
news

Faulkner has Steelers focused on details in red zone

Steelers working hard to be more efficient, finish off drives
news

Three for the show

Fitzpatrick's anticipated return bolsters defense that's overcome injury
news

What you see is what you get

Teryl Austin thinks Bengals will still do what they do without Joe Burrow
news

Team effort gets ground game going

Broderick Jones part of a collective that has Steelers running effectively
news

Steelers, Austin wary of Cleveland running game

Steelers in learning mode with new inside linebacker group
Advertising