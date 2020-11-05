Don't doubt the 'Mick'

But Williamson wasn't brought to Pittsburgh to fill a perceived deficiency among starters at the position, Butler said.

"I think we got two pretty good linebackers inside," Butler said. "He's gonna add a lot of depth to us when he comes in. How much we use him will depend on how fast he can learn in terms of our terminology, which I think it won't be hard for him. When he gets in we'll get a good idea where he fits in.

"We hope to get him in this weekend. I hope we don't have to play him this weekend but you never know. If you get injuries you have to put people in and that could happen. Right now we just hope to get him in this weekend and get him started and get him used to and acclimated to the people around him. It's going to take him a little while."

As for the reference to Spillane as 'Mick,' in honor of crime novelist Mickey Spillane, "everybody calls him that," Butler said. "He's a good kid, man. We love him and we think the world of him. He doesn't say a lot. He talks on the field like he should. He makes plays. He's in the right place at the right time.

"How many people have you seen jack up the dude from Tennessee (Henry) like he jacked him up a couple games ago? First defensive series, we're playing the dadgum Ravens, he picks it off and goes down for a touchdown.