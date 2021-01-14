 Skip to main content
Dobbs to join NASA Astronaut to answer STEM questions

Jan 14, 2021 at 05:00 PM

Steelers quarterback Josh Dobbs will join NASA astronaut Commander Victor Glover via Zoom from the International Space Station (ISS) to answer questions from STEM students. The Earth-to-space call will air live at 9:50 a.m. EST Friday, January 15, on NASA Television and the agency's website. Linking students directly to astronauts aboard the space station provides unique, authentic experiences designed to enhance student learning, performance, and interest in STEM.

Dobbs, who graduated from the University of Tennessee with a degree in aerospace engineering, was selected by the Steelers in the fourth round (135th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft. He spent the 2019 season with the Jacksonville Jaguars before returning to the Steelers in 2020. Recipient of the 2017 Torchbearer Award, the highest honor for an undergraduate student at Tennessee, Dobbs has continued to put his degree to use throughout his NFL career, completing externship programs with at global aerospace manufacturer Pratt & Whitney and NASA in the offseason.

Glover was selected as an astronaut in 2013 while serving as a Legislative Fellow in the United States Senate. He is currently serving as pilot and second-in-command on the Crew-1 SpaceX Crew Dragon, named Resilience, which launched November 15, 2020. He is also serving as the Flight Engineer on the ISS for Expedition 64, becoming the first black astronaut to make an extended stay on the ISS.

"Through connections with NASA, we were able to formulate the opportunity to share my love and passion for engineering and football, and Commander Glover's passion for engineering and his journey and story to the International Space Station with students and future engineers," said Dobbs. "It's a tremendous opportunity, and I am glad to be able to talk with and meet virtually Commander Glover.

"I know the kids will have a lot of questions. I will have as many questions as them for Commander Glover. It's going to be a really good event, an informative event. Just to spread the love and awareness for STEM and the power in what an engineering degree can do to change the world."

Fans can also watch the discussion on NASA’s Johnson Space Center Facebook page.

