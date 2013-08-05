Details On Heinz Field Bag Policy Announced

The Steelers and Heinz Field have announced the details regarding the new bag policy that will go into effect this season.

Beginning in 2013, all NFL teams have implemented a new safety policy at stadiums that will make the security process more efficient and effective. The policy affects the type and size of bags that are permitted into the stadium, not the items that fans normally need to bring to a game.

Heinz Field encourages fans to not bring in any type of bags. However, the following style and size bag, package or container at stadium plaza areas, stadium gates or when approaching queue lines of fans awaiting entry into the stadium:

Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12" x 6" x 12."

(Official NFL team logo clear plastic tote bags are available through steelers.com, at all Steelers Sideline Stores and at nflshop.com), or One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar).

Logo on bag cannot exceed 4.5" tall by 3.4" wide.

Small clutch purses, approximately the size of a hand, or 4.5" x 6.5" with or without a handle or strap, may be carried into the stadium along with one of the clear bag options.

An exception will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection at each gate.

Diapers and wipes can be carried in a clear bag, however diaper bags are not permitted.

Each member of a family, including children, will be able to carry an approved clear bag and a clutch purse.

This policy will be in effect for all University of Pittsburgh football games as well as all concerts at Heinz Field. This policy does not pertain to media or working staff at Heinz Field, though security screening will still take place at all points of entry for such guests.