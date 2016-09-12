Player of the Week

DeAngelo Williams is Digest Player of Week

Sep 12, 2016 at 03:17 PM
Bob Labriola

Steelers.com

DeANGELO WILLIAMS
Running Back

LANDOVER, Md. – All summer long, the Steelers sang "Happy Birthday" to Le'Veon Bell before the start of each training camp practice as a way of reminding him that he's 33 years old. Tonight at FedEx Field, in the 2016 season opener, Williams showed his teammates that for him, age is just a number.

Williams carried 26 times for 143 yards and scored two touchdowns to play a big part in the Steelers' 38-16 victory over the Washington Redskins. Williams also caught six passes for 28 more to finish with 171 yards from scrimmage.

Williams is the Steelers Digest Player of the Week.

Also considered were Antonio Brown, who caught eight passes for 126 yards and two touchdowns during a much-anticipated matchup with All-Pro cornerback Josh Norman that wasn't an every-down event; Ben Roethlisberger, who completed 27-for-37 for 300 yards, with three touchdowns, one interception, and a rating of 112.4; Ryan Shazier, who finished with six tackles and an interception before leaving the game with a knee injury; Eli Rogers, who caught six passes for 59 yards and a touchdown in his first NFL start; and William Gay, who finished with three tackles and the interception that iced the outcome.

