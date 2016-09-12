DeAngelo Williams is Digest Player of Week

LANDOVER, Md. – All summer long, the Steelers sang "Happy Birthday" to Le'Veon Bell before the start of each training camp practice as a way of reminding him that he's 33 years old. Tonight at FedEx Field, in the 2016 season opener, Williams showed his teammates that for him, age is just a number.

Williams carried 26 times for 143 yards and scored two touchdowns to play a big part in the Steelers' 38-16 victory over the Washington Redskins. Williams also caught six passes for 28 more to finish with 171 yards from scrimmage.

Williams is the Steelers Digest Player of the Week.