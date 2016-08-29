Dawson sings Pouncey's praises

On the importance of Pouncey's leadership:

"I learned from Mike Webster and I attribute a lot of my success to Mike and watching him and how he prepared as a professional. I tried to emulate what Mike did. For Maurkice that is paramount. He is a leader. Guys follow guys who are accountable and play up to a certain level. That is what he is doing. That is bringing up all of the other guys play as well. He is a key for the success of the offensive line."

On continuity on the offensive line:

"It's everything for offensive line play. Sometimes when you have guys who are injured and somebody new comes in to play, it's not the same. You get used to the guy playing next to you. The longer you get used to the guy playing next to you it's almost like an unsaid thing. You know what he is thinking."

On the 2016 offense:

"I think if one of the other receivers becomes a threat and gives Antonio (Brown) more freedom, and there is consistency in the running game, it's going to open it up for Ben (Roethlisberger). We have to protect Ben as well, protect his blind side. I think those guys will be decent this year. They have all of the components, they just have to put them together and be a cohesive group. Consistency is the key."