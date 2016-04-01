Dates for rookie minicamp, OTAs set

An NFL offseason program consists of three phases, and within those phases all teams without a rookie head coach are permitted to schedule a three-day rookie orientation as well as one mandatory minicamp for veteran players.

The Steelers have set the dates for their 2016 offseason program.

PHASE ONE

According to the rules of the NFL Collective Bargaining Agreement, Phase One spans the first two weeks of the program with activities limited to strength and conditioning, and physical rehabilitation only. This will begin for the Steelers on Monday, April 18.

PHASE TWO

Phase Two consists of three weeks during which the on-field workouts may include individual player instruction and drills, as well as team practice conducted on what the CBA refers to as a "separates" basis. No live contact, or team offense vs. team defense drills are permitted during Phase Two, which begins on Monday, May 9 for the Steelers and runs through Thursday, May 20.

The NFL Draft will be held on Thursday-Saturday, April 28-30, and the Steelers will hold their rookie minicamp the following weekend – May 6-8. Starting on May 9, any rookies whose colleges already have held graduation ceremonies may stay in Pittsburgh and take part in the final two weeks of Phase Two.

PHASE THREE/OTAs

Phase Three of the offseason program begins on Monday, May 23, and the first of the team's allottment of 10 OTAs is scheduled for Tuesday, May 24. During OTAs, there is no live contact permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are allowed.

The Steelers are scheduled to begin their OTAs on Tuesday, May 24, and they will have three sessions that week, three more the following week, and then four the week after that. The specific dates for the Steelers' 10 OTAs are May 24, May 25, May 26, May 31, June 1, June 2, June 6, June 7, June 8, June 9.