Lolley's 10 thoughts: Buccaneers

• The Steelers are in a little better shape after this win, even at 2-4, largely because the Ravens and Browns lost.

The Steelers now find themselves just a game out of first place in the AFC North with plenty of season still in front of them.

Get the injured players who missed Sunday's game back will be a bonus. And T.J. Watt and Damontae Kazee also are both closer to a return, as well.

• That said, Tomlin might have an interesting choice to make in the coming weeks. Trubisky was 9 of 12 for 144 yards and a touchdown in just a little over a quarter of play. He looked confident and daring, making throws we didn't necessarily see when he was the starter before.

Pickett is obviously the team's future. But what happens if he misses next week's game at Miami and Trubisky performs well again?

It's a good problem to have, and it's why Tomlin sits in the seat he does.

• Najee Harris' overall numbers in this game don't look great – 14 carries for 42 yards – but he made some strong runs in the fourth quarter to help the Steelers salt this one away, looking as good as he has all season.

The Steelers cobbled together a running game overall in this game, running five jet sweeps to help slow down the Tampa Bay pass rush.

It largely worked, as the Bucs had just two sacks after being forced to respect the Steelers' jet sweep motions.

But it appears better days might be ahead for the traditional rushing attack.

• File this under the old axiom that the other team has coaches too.

Mike Evans got four targets in this game. Now, the Steelers were paying a lot of attention to the Buccaneers' big wideout. But four targets?

That's one more target than Connor Heyward, the Steelers' third-string tight end, had.

• File this game under a magnificent job by Tomlin and his coaching staff. To beat that team and that quarterback as undermanned as the Steelers were on defense took a fabulous performance.

There was a lot of film study to figure out tendencies involved.

"Coach saw plays that were kind of hinted at a little bit," said Jack of the Steelers' defensive red zone success. "We just executed. Everybody did what they were supposed to do. It was a great win to be a part of."

The Steelers did gift the Bucs a field goal at the end of the first half, so this wasn't necessarily a perfectly coached game.

After getting the ball back with 46 seconds remaining at their own 14 with Tampa Bay still holding two timeouts, the Steelers chose to pass on first down. Pickett threw an incompletion after being flushed from the pocket.

Then, the Steelers ran the ball for 1 yard on their next two plays, with Tampa Bay using its timeouts to stop the clock.

That forced a punt with 32 seconds left in the half.

The Steelers gave the ball back to Brady at the Tampa Bay 49 with 23 seconds remaining. He hit one pass and they were in field goal range, which they kicked to make it 10-9 at the half.