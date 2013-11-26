Curtis Brown to IR; Green signed

Nov 26, 2013 at 02:04 AM

The Steelers have placed cornerback Curtis Brown on their Reserve/Injured List, it was announced today.

Brown, who played in seven games this season, suffered a knee injury in the third quarter of the Week 12 game against the Cleveland Browns.

To fill the roster spot, Pittsburgh signed cornerback Isaiah Green (5-10, 180) from the practice squad. Green has spent time on both the Steelers' practice squad and active roster this season, playing in three games and being inactive for two others. He originally signed as a rookie free agent with the Buffalo Bills on May 31, 2012. After being released by the Bills on August 31, 2012 he spent parts of the 2012 season on the practice squads of the Bills, Indianapolis Colts and the Steelers.

Additionally, the Steelers signed cornerback Devin Smith (5-11, 186) to their practice squad. This will be Smith's fourth stint on Pittsburgh's practice squad this season after originally signing with Pittsburgh on August 7, 2013. Smith also spent time on the Miami Dolphins practice squad this season. He was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Dallas Cowboys on May 10, 2013 and was released on August 2, 2013.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Steelers-Ravens game time announced

The date and time for the Steelers Week 18 game against the Ravens is now official
news

A New Steelers Field for Kids

Steelers announce new community field and youth-recreation complex at Hazelwood Green; state-of-the art facility, to be developed by Tishman Speyer, will serve young people in Hazelwood and across the region
news

Honored for helping to Inspire Change

Dr. Kathi Elliott, CEO of Gwen's Girls, is the recipient of the Steelers Inspire Change Changemaker Award
news

White to Participate in NFL's Front Office & General Manager Accelerator

Sheldon White will participate in curated programs and networking sessions with owners and executives in an effort to promote diverse executive hiring
news

Steelers to wear Color Rush uniforms vs. NE

The Steelers will wear their Color Rush uniforms when they play the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football
news

Steelers-Colts game date and time set

The NFL has released the date and time of the Steelers-Colts Week 15 game
news

Steelers to broadcast WPIAL Championships at Acrisure Stadium

The Steelers will broadcast the 2023 WPIAL Championships being played at Acrisure Stadium on November 24 on KDKA+
news

Statement from Coach Mike Tomlin

Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin released a statement on Tuesday morning
news

Steelers to wear Throwback Jerseys this week

The Steelers will wear their Throwback Jerseys on Sunday against the Packers
news

Heyward returns to practice

Defensive tackle Cameron Heyward returned to practice but remains on the Reserve/Injured List
news

Johnson, McFarland Jr. return to practice

Diontae Johnson and Anthony McFarland Jr. returned to practice today but remain on the Reserve/Injured List
news

2023 Rock Steelers Style theme announced

"Gameday – Fashion Edition" will be this year's theme for the annual fashion show
Advertising