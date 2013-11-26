Curtis Brown to IR; Green signed

The Steelers have placed cornerback Curtis Brown on their Reserve/Injured List, it was announced today.
Brown, who played in seven games this season, suffered a knee injury in the third quarter of the Week 12 game against the Cleveland Browns.
To fill the roster spot, Pittsburgh signed cornerback Isaiah Green (5-10, 180) from the practice squad. Green has spent time on both the Steelers' practice squad and active roster this season, playing in three games and being inactive for two others. He originally signed as a rookie free agent with the Buffalo Bills on May 31, 2012. After being released by the Bills on August 31, 2012 he spent parts of the 2012 season on the practice squads of the Bills, Indianapolis Colts and the Steelers.
Additionally, the Steelers signed cornerback Devin Smith (5-11, 186) to their practice squad. This will be Smith's fourth stint on Pittsburgh's practice squad this season after originally signing with Pittsburgh on August 7, 2013. Smith also spent time on the Miami Dolphins practice squad this season. He was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Dallas Cowboys on May 10, 2013 and was released on August 2, 2013.