Curry named inside linebackers coach

Feb 22, 2023 at 11:00 AM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers announced that former NFL linebacker Aaron Curry has been named the team's inside linebackers coach.

Curry comes to the Steelers from the Seattle Seahawks, where he spent the last four seasons. Curry most recently served as the Seahawks assistant defensive line/defensive ends coach.

Curry joined the Seahawks in 2019 as a defensive assistant and was promoted to a defensive assistant/linebackers the following season. In 2022 he was promoted to assistant defensive line/defensive ends coach.

His coaching career began on the collegiate level at the University of Charlotte where he was a strength and conditioning intern in 2013 in their first season of football at the school. He worked as a defensive graduate assistant in 2014 before being promoted to defensive line coach in 2015. While at Charlotte he worked with current Steelers Larry Ogunjobi and Alex Highsmith, two of the first three players in program history to get drafted into the NF

He is no stranger to the linebacker position, playing in the NFL for four seasons. Curry was selected by the Seahawks in the first round of the 2009 NFL Draft, the fourth overall pick.

Curry played in 35 career games with Seattle (2009-11) and 13 with the Raiders (2011-12), after he was traded there in 2011.

During his playing career he had 203 tackles, including 163 solo stops, 5.5 sacks, 12 passes defensed, four forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries, two of them returned for a touchdown.

Curry played collegiately at Wake Forest, where he started 49 of 51 games and was the 2008 Butkus Award winner, given to the nation's top college linebacker.

