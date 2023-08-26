Creating dreams for youth football players

One aspect of youth football the Steelers have gotten more involved with over the past few years is Girls Flag Football. The sport is growing in popularity nationwide, and the Steelers are helping to grow it in Western Pennsylvania.

The Steelers have put their support behind Girls Flag Football League in Pittsburgh, hosting events for them throughout the year and working with them all season. In 2023, there were 17 schools and 22 teams participating, up from six in 2022, with some of the schools having multiple teams because of the popularity.

"Girls flag football has exploded," said Marchinsky. "We tripled the number of teams in the second year, and we had Pittsburgh Flag Football help us manage all the games. For it to keep moving forward, we're going to need more of a buy in from the school districts and other people to have a committee and a scheduling system and all that kind of stuff. The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) just voted unanimously that it's an emerging sport, meaning there were a significant number of teams playing in the state."

The goal is to get the sport sanctioned in Pennsylvania, something the Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles are working closely together on.

"We just have to get to 100 and then it'll turn into a sanctioned sport. We're closer than people think to for it to be a sanctioned sport, which is awesome," said Marchinsky, who indicated the state overall is around the 60-70 percent mark. "Once the girls play and watch the schools, see the other girls play, then the buy in is extreme. There's some hesitation to get it launched I think because there's some fear of finding a coach. They wonder can we get enough girls. A lot of schools have powder puff games where it's 11-on-11 flag football. This is five-on-five. When they realize they only need seven to nine girls to have a team that helps. It's just about taking the time to educate the athletic directors and getting the information out there."

While the Philadelphia and Pittsburgh markets are being tapped into for schools, Marchinsky believes the reach is going to begin to extend further in the PIAA.

"We haven't even gone outside of our own immediate areas," said Marchinsky. "We haven't gone into Central Pennsylvania. We haven't gone up North to Erie. The more that we expand, the quicker it'll happen.

"It's exciting, and there is also the mindset of what is next. What do we have to do next to get it where there's a buy in everywhere. Even if it's a sanctioned sport, not every single high school in Pennsylvania is going to offer it. They still have to opt in like girls wrestling went through the same thing. Not every high school has girls wrestling, but it's a sanctioned sport. We're following a similar path as wrestling."

The excitement the girls have playing the game is something that warms the hearts of everyone involved with the program, which is getting support from all around. Nike has jumped on board, providing a $100,000 grant to all 50 states, something that is used for equipment and uniforms.

"What I see is the excitement that that they can do it, and the love for the competition," said Marchinsky. "If you go to a girls' soccer match or a girls basketball game, it looks like something they've been doing for a long time. It comes second nature and they're not surprised by some of the things that they do. I think especially when we hold the tournament at the end of the season, when girls are scoring touchdowns or they're making a big play, the level of excitement just seems that much more than a normal high school girl hitting a three pointer. It's an oh my gosh moment for me because it's almost like they can see themselves as a T.J. Watt making a stop or Kenny Pickett making that big throw. It's the level of excitement that they couldn't believe they could do it, but they're excited that they did it. It's a really unique celebration."

* * *

One of the first programs the Steelers launched for kids was the Steelers Youth Football Camps, now hosting them yearly in the north, south, east and west areas of Western Pennsylvania. The camps have grown in popularity over the years, as well as growing in the way player safety is approached.

"The camps are probably one of my favorite parts of the year," said Marchinsky. "Youth football camps are probably one of the best parts of what we do. We had 800 kids from 21 states this year. We had a waiting list of over 350 kids that we couldn't get into our camps because we were full. And it was our 15th anniversary. We launched the camps in 2009. This year was down again. We created it to go north, south, east and west of Pittsburgh so we can pull kids from everywhere. If we come out to Saint Vincent College, we were hoping to get kids from Latrobe and Greensburg and up north at Slippery Rock, from Grove City and Erie. Never did we ever imagine there would be kids from Anchorage, Alaska and Honolulu, Hawaii, as well as Texas, California and more. And people make a vacation of it. They get a kick out of being on the same field as the Steelers when we have it at training camp at Saint Vincent College.

"I'd be naïve to not highlight the reason they come is the quality coaching that they get from all of our high school coaches that are there and the impact that our current and former Steelers make when they're there taking part. They're not just there to sign autographs. They're not just there for a face. They're in the drills. They're having fun. They're encouraging the kids. And to see the faces of those kids when they work with Chris Boswell, or they catch a pass from Charlie Batch, it is unbelievable."

Batch attended all of the camps in 2023 and has been a regular throughout the years helping with the program, understanding the importance of growing the next level of players.