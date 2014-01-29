Cowher on Bettis: 'He was special'

Cowher will be among those keeping a close eye on what happens in New York this Saturday, when the Hall of Fame voters will decide if this is finally Bettis' turn. He has been a finalist each of the four years he has been eligible, and Cowher thinks Bettis should be a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2014.

"I think it's overdue so it would be a travesty if he doesn't get in because he is one of the great running backs that has played in the National Football League," said Cowher. "There is not a stat that you can produce that doesn't back that up."

But Cowher thinks there are reasons far beyond the impressive numbers that should land Bettis on the steps of the Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio late this summer. While Bettis put up the numbers of a superstar, he never had the attitude of one. He was a blue-collar worker, a team-first guy all the way.

"If I had 53 guys like him I could coach for 30 years," said Cowher. "He was a joy to be around. He was the voice of the team. He set the tone. When your leader is one of your best workers, and he was that, it makes coaching easy. He was very dependable, reliable and obviously very productive. The way he led, he was a worker on the field. He had very natural leadership abilities and it was infectious on the field. He was a mentor when he needed to be, he inspired when he needed to."

Never was that inspiration more noticeable than during the Steelers run in the 2005 season, which culminated in winning Super Bowl XL. Bettis' teammates knew it was going to be his last year playing, and they wanted nothing more than to win the Super Bowl in his hometown of Detroit, Michigan, allowing him to go out on top.

Bettis wasn't a starter that year, instead giving way to a younger, speedier Willie Parker, but he accepted his role of coming in and getting the short yardage, scoring when they had the ball close to the goal line, and thriving in the role. And despite all of the other talent on offense, he was still the identity of it.