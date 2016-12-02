 Skip to main content
Counterfeit Ticket Warning

Dec 02, 2016 at 07:00 AM

PITTSBURGH– The Steelers and Heinz Field management are warning fans to watch out for counterfeit tickets when attempting to make a purchase from scalpers in advance of the team's upcoming three remaining regular-season home games.

Fans looking to purchase tickets are encouraged to visit NFL Ticket Exchange to buy-and-sell verified tickets from other fans.

Fans are advised not to purchase paper tickets printed through the TicketExchange service from scalpers because of the possibility of counterfeiting.

If a fan purchases a counterfeit ticket, he/she may not be able to access Heinz Field and could be subject to an investigation.

The Steelers have three remaining home games during the 2016 regular season: Sunday, December 4 vs. New York Giants (4:25 p.m. ET), Sunday, December 25 vs. Baltimore Ravens (4:30 p.m. ET) and Sunday, January 1 vs. Cleveland Browns (1 p.m. ET).

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

