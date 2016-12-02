Counterfeit Ticket Warning

PITTSBURGH– The Steelers and Heinz Field management are warning fans to watch out for counterfeit tickets when attempting to make a purchase from scalpers in advance of the team's upcoming three remaining regular-season home games.

Fans looking to purchase tickets are encouraged to visit NFL Ticket Exchange to buy-and-sell verified tickets from other fans.

Fans are advised not to purchase paper tickets printed through the TicketExchange service from scalpers because of the possibility of counterfeiting.

If a fan purchases a counterfeit ticket, he/she may not be able to access Heinz Field and could be subject to an investigation.