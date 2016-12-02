Counterfeit Ticket Warning

PITTSBURGH– The Steelers and Heinz Field management are warning fans to watch out for counterfeit tickets when attempting to make a purchase from scalpers in advance of the team's upcoming three remaining regular-season home games.
Fans looking to purchase tickets are encouraged to visit NFL Ticket Exchange to buy-and-sell verified tickets from other fans.
Fans are advised not to purchase paper tickets printed through the TicketExchange service from scalpers because of the possibility of counterfeiting.
If a fan purchases a counterfeit ticket, he/she may not be able to access Heinz Field and could be subject to an investigation.
The Steelers have three remaining home games during the 2016 regular season: Sunday, December 4 vs. New York Giants (4:25 p.m. ET), Sunday, December 25 vs. Baltimore Ravens (4:30 p.m. ET) and Sunday, January 1 vs. Cleveland Browns (1 p.m. ET).