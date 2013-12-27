Countdown: Steelers vs. Browns

THE BROWNS' DEFENSE**

Cleveland is No. 10 in total defense (16th rushing, 9th passing). The Browns' 39 sacks have surpassed last season's 38. Cleveland has gotten at least one sack from 16 players (tied for No. 1 in the NFL) and multiple sacks from 12 players (tied for No. 2 in the NFL). LB Barkevious Mingo is tied for No. 2 on the team and tied for second among NFL rookies with 5.5 sacks. The Browns are No. 5 in the NFL in yards allowed per play (4.90) and tied for No. 3 in yards allowed per rush (3.8). Cleveland is tied for second with 19 passes of 25-or-more yards allowed. The Browns are No. 30 in red-zone defense, allowing TDs 65.2 percent of the time. Cleveland is No. 30 in opponents' third-down efficiency (44.8 percent) and No. 23 in opponents' points per game (25.7). The Browns have allowed 142 of 386 points in fourth quarters. SS T.J. Ward (two), CB Joe Haden (one) and FS Tashaun Gipson (one) have return TDs.