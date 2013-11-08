Countdown: Steelers vs. Bills

ABOUT THE BILLS** OVERVIEW

Buffalo went 2-2 through the first four weeks with rookie E.J. Manuel starting at quarterback. He started but didn't finish what became a 37-24 loss on Oct. 3 at Cleveland because of a knee injury, and the Bills have gone 1-3 in his absence. Three of the Bills' six losses have come by a combined 12 points (23-21 to New England, 27-20 to the Jets and 27-24 in overtime to Cincinnati). Buffalo rushed for 241 yards and finished with 470 total net yards but surrendered a 100-yard interception return for a touchdown and an 11-yard fumble return for a touchdown in last Sunday's 23-13 loss to undefeated Kansas City.

THE BILLS' OFFENSE

Buffalo is No. 15 in total offense (seventh rushing, 28th passing). Manuel completed 56.7 percent of his passes with five touchdowns, three interceptions and a passer rating of 79.4 in his first five starts. He became the first rookie QB in NFL history to start and lead his team to a win over the defending Super Bowl champions when the Bills beat the Ravens, 23-20, on Sept. 29. Buffalo was tied for third in the NFL with 34 rushing plays of 10 or more yards through nine games. Jackson (502) and fellow RB C.J. Spiller (478) are the first Bills duo to each reach 450 yards rushing through nine games.

THE BILLS' DEFENSE

Buffalo is No. 20 in total defense (17th rushing, 18th passing). The Bills led the NFL in negative opponent plays through nine games (68 for 278 yards in losses). Buffalo was tied for third in the NFL with 12 interceptions (behind Denver and Seattle, 13) and tied for third with 29 sacks (Kansas City 36, Cleveland 31). The Bills are the only team in the league with three defenders with at least three interceptions (rookie LB Kiko Alonso has four, S Jim Leonhard has three and S Aaron Williams has three). Buffalo is also the only NFL team with four defenders with at least four sacks (Williams has 11, DT Marcell Dareus has four, DE Jerry Hughes has four and DT Kyle Williams has four).