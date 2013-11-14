Coordinator's Corner: Haley & LeBeau on Lions

Offensive Coordinator Todd HaleyOn Tuesday, Coach Tomlin said that Jonathan Dwyer is a spark plug. Do you see him taking that role on in this offense?I think that he's taken on a limited role with great energy and desire and it shows up on tape. When we're in there as a group watching it and you see everybody kind of responding to it, he's taking what he's been given and getting the most out of it. My father used to have a saying, "If a guy is averaging eight or nine yards, you better give it to him until you at least get that average down a little bit." That's how things work. You earn the right to get some opportunities and he's definitely doing that right now.Any concerns with the injuries on the offensive line? It's a weekly discussion now.[Laughs] We're kind of numb to it right now. That's the way it is. Everybody has got their own problems. Nobody cares about ours. These guys are working hard and they know they've got to be ready. I thought last week with some extenuating circumstances going into the game even, some guys missing some time during the week, they stepped up and played. Then we obviously had Ramon [Foster] go down during the game and Guy [Whimper] stepped in and did a good job. That's the way it's got to be.How talented is their front?That's kind of what makes the engine go. Those guys, especially the two inside guys, no disrespect to anybody else, [Ndamukong Suh] and [Nick Fairley], they bring it. They bring it every play. They're disruptive and they can ruin your day if you let them. They're first and foremost in our thoughts.Heath Miller's first three games back he was getting a lot of looks. Those have gone down. Is there a reason for that?I think it's just kind of the nature of the game and the way things go. If one guy is making plays, defenses generally are going to look for ways to try to take those guys away. That creates opportunities for other people. For us, specifically, I think that's why you're seeing a little more from [Jerricho Cotchery] who is doing a great job. We'll continue to try to move guys around and give them opportunities, but sometimes there are going to be games like that. Heath is at the front of the line with whatever it takes to win. He knows he was taking a couple guys out of the play multiple times, so that was a good thing.Re: Jerricho Cotchery's ability to get open, find spots and make catches:I think with him, number one, it starts with experience and preparation. He's been around. That inside position is a position of experience where the more times you're in there and see the coverages and how they're coming from both directions different than an outside receiver. There is no substitute for experience. He's a pro. He prepares. He's the same guy every day. There's very little variance from Jerricho. He's not an up-and-down, yo-yo guy at all. He's going to be sitting in the same place in the meeting room, standing at the same place at 10 a.m. in the building, and in the right spots on the field. That's why he's much appreciated.It sounds like you're describing Heath Miller there.Same thing. Same guy every day. You don't see a lot of variance and they're both good. That's the way we like it.To use a phrase that Tomlin did during his press conference, he said that the Lions oftentimes take your five eligibles and make them three because you have to keep them in to block. How much of a challenge is that going to be for you this week in that regard, finding stuff that works with just three guys out there?That's kind of been going on a little bit. With some of the injuries and things up front and trying to protect guys or new guys or guys that haven't had a lot of experience in specific positions, we've had to be doing a lot of that. This team this week is no different, and maybe more so with what we're dealing with up front. Like I said, if you let those guys get going they're going to ruin the day for all of us. Guys understand their roles, they understand the tempo or the timing of being there to help and at the same time getting out. We've made some good plays to some of those guys in those situations throughout the year.Re: Detroit's ability to defend the screen:I think it's a case where every team that plays them is trying to throw quick screens for the same reason, to get the ball out of the quarterback's hands and slow the guys down up front. I think when a team plays and sees that on a weekly basis, sees it probably on a weekly basis from their offense in training camp, they get pretty good at defending it. We'll see where it goes from there. I do believe they're good at playing receiver screens.If they're playing the run on the way to the quarterback, how have they done so well in shutting down the run game the last three or four games?I think that their offense obviously scores points. They're averaging in the high 20's somewhere, 26 or 27 points [per game], and I think teams get behind the eight ball a little bit and end up having to throw it to try to score points. Like any other week, if we can come out and be fairly balanced, I think that will always be an advantage to us, but at the same time we've got to score points. They're not a team that you're going to expect to go out and score seven, 10, 13 points. They're a prolific offense with some big time players and playing at a high level. So, we've got to do what we have to to get the ball in the end zone.Re: Jonathan Dwyer:I spoke on him earlier, but he's a guy that obviously has been through a little adversity, but he's come back in with a clear heart and up for anything. He said that from day one once he came back and it showed. Every opportunity, whether it's one snap, three snaps, five snaps, special teams, you see him and you notice him out there. I think that when guys do that and show that on a consistent basis they earn the respect of their teammates, first of all, and they earn the respect of the coaches, in return for probably some more opportunities.How much of that was there before? Coach Tomlin said a lot of what Dwyer is doing now has to do with the fact that he was sat down and unemployed for a week or two. Do you think that has a lot to do with it? Might you have made the wrong call going into the season knowing what he had?That's all behind us. You'd have to ask Jonathan about his personal feelings, but I know that he handled what could have been a negative situation in a very positive manner, and it's paying off for him and for us.Ben Roethlisberger has talked about the development of your relationship and said in the last few weeks it's been really good after learning a new system and getting to know a new coordinator. Have you noticed that as well the last couple of weeks?Just the last few weeks? [Laughs]He said it's been really good.I'll have to talk to him. [Smiles] No, I've been saying it since the offseason and training camp, through time and growth of relationships in general, I would expect it to be moving in the direction that it is. It's been night and day going all the way back to training camp, and obviously we haven't had the results that we want, so we're all disappointed where we are right now. But we still can control that and turn a bad into a good. I'll say it again, I think we've been on the cusp of being a pretty efficient, good offense, even with some adversity and moving parts. We just have to put a complete game together.How much of what they do on defense, specifically on the line, is dragging the game down to kind of a street fight level? Their penalized reputation and fine reputation is pretty well known.They're aggressive. Like I said, it starts with [Fairley] and [Suh] up front, and that's their demeanor and that's the way they play. Those are the types of guys you'd love to have on your team, but you don't like them when they're on another team. I've got to give all due respect to how they play and how hard. They're like any kind of good, nasty defense – they're going to push it to the limit. We've got to worry about us and make sure that we're executing and playing fast and physical and protecting the football and getting the ball in the end zone when we get down there. That's what we'll be focused on and we can't worry a whole bunch about how they're handling it.What have you seen in Mike Adams and his development?I think he's another one, much like Jonathan [Dwyer], that probably was pretty down, I know for a fact pretty down about the fact of losing a job. He had a couple different ways he could handle it, either in a positive manner or a negative manner. I think he's done nothing but keep a positive mindset and taken on this role of playing some tight end and doing the best job that he can at that, and he has. That's where he's been out there and that's where he's been productive for us. That's a good thing and I think it's a testament to him and his mental toughness to kind of overcome some negativity.