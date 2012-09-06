Coordinator's Corner: Haley & LeBeau

Offensive Coordinator Todd HaleyRe: Having Mike Wallace back:It's good. Like I've said all along, we are going to coach the guys that are out here. We knew he has been a big part of this and he will be a big part of this going forward. He's had a couple of days now to get acclimated. He's been studying. He will have a chance to succeed.Re: Wallace's approach this week:You can tell he's a professional, a true veteran. In the time he wasn't here, it's clear he put time into studying the playbook. Since he's been here – he spent five or six hours a day last weekend with Coach Scottie Montgomery. He is getting up to speed. He's a smart player, which gives him a chance to succeed.Re: Denver's front seven on defense:Having coached for Kansas City, seeing them a couple of times last season and watching them on tape, those guys have grown into great players. Elvis Dumervil has been there longer but he fought through the injury he's had. He looks like he is all the way back. They have two of the premier pass rushers in the league. On the inside, they drafted a young guy named Derek Wolfe. They have some active, physical guys that play hard. Their linebackers are about as good as any group you will see.Re: Differences between them playing the 3-4 and now 4-3:From what we've seen on tape, it's clear they have made the transition to a 4-3 front. Some of their guys have had to adjust, mainly Von Miller. He is the guy that has really had to change his mindset. Dumervil goes back to what I think he likes to do, and that is putting his hand on the ground. They both have to drop into coverage a number of times each game and they look like they are pretty good at it.Are there any advantages to facing a team early when they are transitioning on defense?I am more worried about us.How close is Rashard Mendenhall to returning?Every day he is out here is a good sign. I hate to talk about on schedule, off schedule or ahead of schedule, or talking about running backs coming back from a major knee injury. He's been out here working. He doesn't have the different color jersey on anymore. You can tell he is gaining confidence every day.Re: Rotation for running backs on Sunday:We have a plan but I am not going to tell you [laughs]. We are excited about the group. Mendenhall is back, whether that's this week, next week or whenever it happens. He is getting himself ready to go. We have nice variables at the running back position. We have some big guys that can move piles. We have some quick guys and we have some in-between guys. I know they are up for the challenge. They are looking forward to Sunday night and getting themselves ready to go.Re: Preseason for Jonathan Dwyer:**I really didn't have a lot to go off of when I got here. He's not a player that I spent a lot of time looking at while I was at Kansas City. We watched a lot of tape of him and visited with the coaches. We got a feel for him. I want to go by what I see. Everything I've seen is that he is a young, developing player that has made big strides from last year to this year. When we had young running backs come into training camp, Dwyer was tutoring them on every play and during the walkthroughs, stuff maybe you guys didn't see. You saw some real encouraging signs from a kid that is growing up and realizing he is going into his third year. That becomes the make or break time.