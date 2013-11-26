Coordinator's Corner: Haley & LeBeau

Offensive Coordinator Todd Haley Re: Ben Roethlisberger staying upright the past two weeks:The guys up front are doing a great job. We've had some moving parts. There is some cohesion happening. You can see it happening across the board, starting with Fernando Velasco and some of the identification things. At the same time, I think the guys running routes are getting open. They are getting into routes fast and making it happen. Ben is obviously getting the ball out on time and to the right spots most of the time. So it's usually a pretty good recipe.Do you have a better comfort level going against Baltimore given what has happened the past couple of games?I've said that I felt like we have gotten better here for the last month and a half. You could feel it. You could see it happening. We had figured out the guys that replaced the other guys and figured out strengths and weaknesses along those lines. Just the comfort level in general was better, and things were looking good, at least out here on the practice field. It hadn't shown as far as a complete game goes. I still don't think we've done that yet. We are in the second half of the season. We have the biggest game of the year. This would be a good time to play our best.Le'Veon Bell has the ability to make people miss. Did you see that when you evaluated him? Is that unusual for a big back like him?I think he has a unique skill set starting with that he's a little more linear tall than some of the backs you see. We were all excited when the pick came up and he was the guy we were picking. I know everyone on offense was excited for those reasons. He is a big back that had been in a pro-type system and ran a lot of the runs he would have to run with us. He can catch the ball. He is smart. He had the makings of a complete NFL back, and he is growing into that role. He obviously had a little slow start with injuries and things like that but he has continued to make progress. He is by no means there yet but there's enough for all of us to be excited about him going forward.Does he need that signature game to put him in that next level?I don't know about levels. I am happy he is here and happy that he is getting better every week. I am excited to have him as one of our offensive weapons, because he's very conscientious about the blitz pickup and things like that. He takes his job seriously, even though he is a young guy. I think he wants to be good, and those are usually good things to have around.Are you convinced Heath Miller is back to 100%?You would have to talk to him. Obviously, we are happy to have Heath here. Any time he is on the field for us, it's a good thing. He has worked his way back here as the year has gone on. But each week, you've kind of seen him look more and more like Heath. That's also exciting for us, because a healthy, 100% Heath, is a good thing for the Steelers. I am just happy he is here. He is a big part of everything we do, even if sometimes it's taking a couple of guys out the way for others, which he'll do unselfishly. I think he has gotten closer and closer every week.Re: Pass protection and no-huddle:We've worked probably more on no-huddle than anything else we have, going all the way back to last year and the offseason. With Maurkice Pouncey going down, that's a big item. You are trying to infuse a new signal caller at the center position into everything we are doing. We tried to get Fernando up to speed. That was a factor. Like I've said, we've been in no-huddle probably more than people think. We just got behind the chains early. It hasn't shown up quite that way. But now, we've had some success. Obviously, it was a big part of us winning the Detroit game. We are all excited about that. When you have different people you are plugging in that haven't been exposed to it quite as much as some of the others, that causes you some speed bumps. But Fernando has done a terrific job, along with the other guys that we've had to plug in at different times. I think that is why you are seeing a little more efficient operation, and it's obviously a weapon.Re: Emmanuel Sanders said the team is confident when they are in no-huddle:That's a confidence level too [when the players feel confident]. It takes me back to Arizona. That year we ended up getting beat by the Steelers, that [no-huddle] was a heavy part of our operation. Any time you have success, guys are going to be confident. The last two games, that has been a big part, probably more in the Detroit game than last week, but we've done good things in it, including two-minute and moving the football down the field. In the New England game, we were in it for a good bit of that second half. We've been practicing it a lot, sometimes not as much as we want to in game situations, but I think the guys in general are gaining confidence and we are making progress.Is Ben getting the ball out quicker now in no-huddle than he used to?Ben is an elite quarterback as I've said. I am pretty confident in his decisions on when things are coming out. Sometimes when the ball gets held it's for other reasons than maybe him just holding it. At the same time, what is critical when you are in no-huddle is that you don't get behind the chains. First down doesn't become second-and-18, that's what really will stymie you. I think that he clearly understands that. It is showing up in his play. Understand that an incompletion isn't always a bad play, especially in no-huddle, because second-and-10 is a heck of a lot better than second-and-18 or worse. I think he is preparing, a big part of that is his preparation and being ready for the opponent, because when he is out there, he obviously has to make some decisions that we all have to trust and count on him. He's done a very good job of it. That's good stuff. *Re: Antonio Brown's season compared to others you've coached:I am not going to compare him to anybody that I've been with. He has a little different body type than the top guys I've been around. He is having a very good year, and he's a big part of us turning this around. He has been consistent from day one in making plays. I know he comes out here every day trying to be the best he can be. I know it was a big challenge for him last week, playing a really good cornerback in Joe Haden. I thought he clearly held his own. I saw Joe after the game and he had some very positive things to say about him. He's doing all the right things, and he obviously has a unique skill set. And I am not even talking about the punt return big play capability for us. I am happy he is here. He's a big part of what we are doing obviously.*