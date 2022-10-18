youth-football_category-logo_horizontal_180x24

Cooper named Steelers Coach of the Week

Oct 18, 2022 at 11:00 AM
Coach_Of_The_Week_2022_Week07_Copper_Brian

Steelers Coach of the Week - Week 7
Brian Cooper, Laurel High School
In a showdown of the top teams in the Class A Big Seven Conference, Coach Cooper led the No. 4 Spartans to a big win over No. 3-ranked South Side by a score of 33-16. The victory clinched a playoff spot for Laurel and gives them sole possession of first place in the conference. The Spartans trailed 16-14 heading into the fourth quarter, but exploded with 19 points in the final quarter to earn the victory.

