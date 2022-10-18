Cooper named Steelers Coach of the Week

Steelers Coach of the Week - Week 7

Brian Cooper, Laurel High School

In a showdown of the top teams in the Class A Big Seven Conference, Coach Cooper led the No. 4 Spartans to a big win over No. 3-ranked South Side by a score of 33-16. The victory clinched a playoff spot for Laurel and gives them sole possession of first place in the conference. The Spartans trailed 16-14 heading into the fourth quarter, but exploded with 19 points in the final quarter to earn the victory.