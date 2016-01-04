Complete NFL Playoff Schedule

Jan 04, 2016 at 02:00 AM
SeeYouInCincinnati_CP.jpg

The Steelers take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Wild Card game on Saturday, Jan. 9 at 8:15 p.m. Here is a complete look at the NFL Playoff schedule:

NFL WILD CARD WEEKEND

Saturday, January 9

AFC: Kansas City at Houston (ESPN, with simulcast on ABC) 4:35 PM (ET)

AFC: Pittsburgh at Cincinnati (CBS)8:15 PM (ET)

Sunday, January 10

NFC: Seattle at Minnesota (NBC) 1:05 PM (ET)

NFC: Green Bay at Washington (FOX) 4:40 PM (ET)

NFL DIVISIONAL PLAYOFFS
(For the Divisional Playoffs the divison champion with the best record will host the lowest seeded Wild Card survivor.)

Saturday, January 16

AFC: Cincinnati/Houston/Kansas City at New England (CBS) 4:35 PM (ET)

NFC: Minnesota/Washington/Green Bay at Arizona (NBC) 8:15 PM (ET)

Sunday, January 17

NFC: Washington/Green Bay/Seattle at Carolina (FOX) 1:05 PM (ET)

AFC: Houston/Kansas City/Pittsburgh at Denver (CBS) 4:40 PM (ET)

CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES

Sunday, January 24

AFC: 3:06 P.M. (ET) on CBS

NFC: 6:40 P.M. (ET) on FOX

SUPER BOWL 50

Sunday, February 7 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Kickoff 6:30 P.M. (ET) on CBS

