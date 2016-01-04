Complete NFL Playoff Schedule

The Steelers take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Wild Card game on Saturday, Jan. 9 at 8:15 p.m. Here is a complete look at the NFL Playoff schedule:
NFL WILD CARD WEEKEND
Saturday, January 9
AFC: Kansas City at Houston (ESPN, with simulcast on ABC) 4:35 PM (ET)
AFC: Pittsburgh at Cincinnati (CBS)8:15 PM (ET)
Sunday, January 10
NFC: Seattle at Minnesota (NBC) 1:05 PM (ET)
NFC: Green Bay at Washington (FOX) 4:40 PM (ET)
NFL DIVISIONAL PLAYOFFS
(For the Divisional Playoffs the divison champion with the best record will host the lowest seeded Wild Card survivor.)
Saturday, January 16
AFC: Cincinnati/Houston/Kansas City at New England (CBS) 4:35 PM (ET)
NFC: Minnesota/Washington/Green Bay at Arizona (NBC) 8:15 PM (ET)
Sunday, January 17
NFC: Washington/Green Bay/Seattle at Carolina (FOX) 1:05 PM (ET)
AFC: Houston/Kansas City/Pittsburgh at Denver (CBS) 4:40 PM (ET)
CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES
Sunday, January 24
AFC: 3:06 P.M. (ET) on CBS
NFC: 6:40 P.M. (ET) on FOX
SUPER BOWL 50
Sunday, February 7 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Kickoff 6:30 P.M. (ET) on CBS