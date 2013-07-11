Complete camp schedule announced

The Steelers will open their 2013 training camp when players report to Saint Vincent College on Friday, July 26, and before they depart campus there will be 16 opportunities for their fans to watch them practice.

The first practice that's open to the public is scheduled for Saturday, July 27, with the first practice in pads to be held on Monday, July 29. Each of the 14 afternoon practices that are open to the public are scheduled from 3-5 p.m., and there also will be two night practices this summer – one at Latrobe Stadium and one at Saint Vincent College.

The Steelers annual night practice at Latrobe Stadium will be at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 2. Additionally, the team will hold an evening practice at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 14 at Saint Vincent College.

The final practice open to the public will be on Saturday, Aug. 17, the day before the team's second preseason game, which is against the Redskins at FedEx Field.

PARKING

As always, admission and parking are free for fans interested in watching the Steelers practice at Saint Vincent College. For the 14 afternoon practices, the campus parking lots will open at noon. For the Aug. 14 evening practice, the parking lots will open at 2:30 p.m.

STEELERS EXPERIENCE

Steelers Experience is an interactive football-themed park that's located on campus and open to fans of all ages, weather permitting. On the days when the team practices at 3 p.m., Steelers Experience opens at noon. For the Aug. 14 evening practice, Steelers Experience will open at 2:30 p.m.

OFFICIAL STEELERS MERCHANDISE

The Steelers Sideline Stores will operate a tent for the convenience of fans at Saint Vincent College. The tent opens at noon every day that campus is open to fans except for Aug. 14 when it will open at 2:30 p.m.