Competition, Super Bowl aspirations and a rainout

SHORT-TERM MISERY: There's more to the somebody-wins-somebody-loses aspect of training camp than merely the offense or the defense prevailing in a particular drill or on a given rep.

Defensive tackle Cam Heyward sees value in being on the wrong end of that equation, especially now that the Steelers have begun practicing in pads.

"This allows guys to grow," Heyward maintained. "You gotta have those hard times, those hiccup moments, where someone is getting the best of you or you're getting the best of somebody.

"We're getting back to our competitive periods now and that allows us to really challenge each other."

KNOWLEDGE IS GOOD: Defensive back Cam Sutton considers communication a critical element of defense in general and secondary play in particular.

And Sutton is always willing to share information.

"You gotta give that back out to receive," he maintained. "The football gods will reward people who put their all into the game. That's part of the game, helping people around you. It's not an individual game.

"I never hide information from anybody. We gotta work together and communicate together. That's what's gonna bring us together."

WHAT IT'S ALL ABOUT: Flores broke into the NFL in 2004 with the Patriots and came to the Steelers from the Dolphins.

But he's sequestered in a training camp for the first time this summer.

"This is my first time going away as a team," he said. "It's always been at the facility or the stadium. I think there's a lot to it.