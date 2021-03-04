Comebacks, hat tricks and climbing ladders

It took quarterback Ben Roethlisberger just under 21 minutes to accomplish more in 2020 than he had the previous season.

The 10-yard touchdown pass Roethlisberger threw to wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster early in the second quarter on Sept. 14 against the New York Football Giants was Roethlisberger's first scoring strike of the season and one more than he'd managed in six quarters in 2019 on the way to elbow surgery.

As it turned, out he was just getting started.

Roethlisberger would go on to lead the Steelers to a 26-16, season-opening victory over the Giants, to their 10th postseason appearance in his 17-year tenure, and to their eighth AFC North Division championship in that span.

Following is a look back at a few of Roethlisberger's more memorable regular-season moments in 2020:

Sept. 27: One Up on Iron Mike

Roethlisberger's appearance in Week Three against the Texans was the 221st of his Steelers career. That surpassed center Mike Webster (220) for sole possession of first place on the franchise's all-time games played list.