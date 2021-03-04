 Skip to main content
Advertising

Comebacks, hat tricks and climbing ladders

Mar 04, 2021 at 12:30 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Mike Prisuta

Steelers.com

It took quarterback Ben Roethlisberger just under 21 minutes to accomplish more in 2020 than he had the previous season.

The 10-yard touchdown pass Roethlisberger threw to wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster early in the second quarter on Sept. 14 against the New York Football Giants was Roethlisberger's first scoring strike of the season and one more than he'd managed in six quarters in 2019 on the way to elbow surgery.

As it turned, out he was just getting started.

Roethlisberger would go on to lead the Steelers to a 26-16, season-opening victory over the Giants, to their 10th postseason appearance in his 17-year tenure, and to their eighth AFC North Division championship in that span.

Following is a look back at a few of Roethlisberger's more memorable regular-season moments in 2020:

Sept. 27: One Up on Iron Mike

Roethlisberger's appearance in Week Three against the Texans was the 221st of his Steelers career. That surpassed center Mike Webster (220) for sole possession of first place on the franchise's all-time games played list.

Roethlisberger started all 15 games he played in 2020, which ran his career totals to 233 appearances (11th among quarterbacks in NFL history, sixth among QBs for one franchise) and to 231 starts (eighth-most in NFL annals).

Sept. 14: Hat Tricks

The touchdown pass to Smith-Schuster against the Giants was the first of three on the night for Roethlisberger. He also connected for touchdowns with wide receiver James Washington (13 yards) and with Smith-Schuster again (8 yards). It was the 50th career game in which Roethlisberger had thrown at least three touchdown passes, the eighth-highest total in NFL history.

Roethlisberger also threw for three TDs on Oct. 11 against Philadelphia, on Nov. 8 at Dallas, and on Dec. 27 against Indianapolis, and for four touchdowns on Oct. 15 against Cincinnati.

Sept. 20: From Way Downtown

The 84-yard, catch-and-run connection for a touchdown between Roethlisberger and wide receiver Chase Claypool in Week Two against Denver was Roethlisberger's ninth career TD pass of 80 yards or more. That tied Roethlisberger with Brett Favre for the most such passes in NFL history.

Nov. 22: Climbing the Ladder

Roethlisberger completed 32 of 46 throws for 267 yards and two touchdowns in a Week 11 victory at Jacksonville. That moved him past Eli Manning (4,895) and into seventh place on the NFL's all-time completions list (4,906). Roethlisberger would go on to pass Dan Marino (4,967) a couple of games later against Washington on the way to finishing the regular season with 5,050 career completions (sixth in NFL history).

Dec. 27: It Ain't Over 'Til it's Over

The Steelers' rally from a 24-7, third-quarter deficit to a 28-24 win over Indianapolis in Week 16 was the 46th occasion on which Roethlisberger had guided the Steelers to victory when they had either been tied or trailing in the fourth quarter. That's the fifth-most such wins in NFL history. Roethlisberger also ended the regular season ranked No. 5 in all-time wins by a starting quarterback with 156.

Related Content

news

Staying disciplined has been a key

Carlos Davis got through his rookie season by following the 'recipe'
news

Winning the battle against the doubts

Kevin Dotson was able to put all of the doubts behind him to have a strong rookie season
news

Sutton: 'I'm coming for it all'

Cameron Sutton is thrilled to be staying with the Steelers and is aiming for a starting spot
news

Watt's next?

Defensive POY about all that escaped T.J. Watt's grasp in 2020
news

Two words made an impact

Alex Highsmith took two words to heart his rookie season
news

Insufficient, not incapable

Ground game flashed but too often lacked consistency in 2020
news

Individual and collective recognition

Defense earned accolades, dominated statistically in 2020
news

Protecting the passer, comebacks and Al Bundy 

Personality of the offense was evident through much of 2020
news

Plenty to choose from

Takeways generated often in 2020 but a few still stood out
news

Many happy returns

Quick transitions changed games, scoreboards in 2020
news

Catching on quickly

Passing game answered questions early, emphatically in 2020
Advertising