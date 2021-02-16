Colbert: 'He was unique in that manner'

There are many who have benefited from the work that Bill Nunn, the newly elected member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021, did during his illustrious career in the newspaper business at the Pittsburgh Courier and with the Steelers.

Players like John Stallworth, Donnie Shell, Mel Blount, L.C. Greenwood and Dwight White, just to name a few, were among the notable names who came from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) that Nunn paved the way for.

But the individuals he helped along the way weren't just limited to players from HBCUs. Nunn's impact went well beyond that.

"When he did his work with the Courier, he had ties to the HBCUs that were unique," said General Manager Kevin Colbert on the WDVE Radio morning show. "I think the Rooney family recognized that. That wasn't an easy access for non-minorities quite honestly. Bill could break down a lot of barriers and get the information and find out some things other people couldn't and that was huge.

"Bill was so much more than the HBCU guy. That was his specialty, no doubt. But Bill could go into any college and sit in and evaluate players and talk to coaches as if he was sitting in his living room or office. He was unique in that manner.

"The first day I spent with Bill on the road was at Boston College. We spent the day evaluating players. I always emphasize that Bill was so much more than the HBCU guy. He could thrive in any environment.

"He knew, and he understood, he might be blazing trails for those that followed him no matter what their race was, people like myself he helped. He helped us become better evaluators. The minority world I am sure he opened tons of doors. It was never a subject with Bill. It really wasn't. He would just go about his business. You recognized him for who he was.

"He could tell the stories about (Roberto) Clemente, Joe Louis, Jackie Robinson and entertainers like Lena Horne, and everybody that passed through this city it seemed like Bill knew. He was never on a path other than to be simply who he was, respect him for who he was and how he did his job. That is how he went about his business. It wasn't an endeavor to gain respect. He just gained respect from his everyday actions."

Colbert considers himself among the lucky ones to have known Nunn on different levels, from learning from him early in his career, working alongside him, and being a close friend. It's that combination that has him thrilled to have Nunn getting his rightful spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

"I first knew of Bill growing up in Pittsburgh, knowing some of (the Steelers) personnel through connections we had at North Catholic High School through the Rooney family," said Colbert. "We got to visit training camp when we were younger and growing in the business. Bill was noticeable at that point. Before I got to Pittsburgh, I often spent time with Bill on the road. Just his knowledge about what this business was about and how he went about it. Not just in a talking phase to people like myself, but just to watch him work. When he was with us on a day-to-day basis, when we were in the same office, it was a lesson to be around him and hear so many different stories.