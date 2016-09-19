Cockrell up to the challenge

TWO-TIMES-SIX:** TE Jesse James came up with his first TD catch of the season and TE Xavier Grimble produced the first TD reception of his career on a day when the Steelers were forced to find alternatives to WR Antonio Brown, who drew the majority of the coverage attention from the Bengals as anticipated.

"They do a good job of trying to take away the outside, putting two guys on 'A.B.' and rolling some guys to the other side," QB Ben Roethlisberger said. "It just opens up the inside of the field."

TE Heath Miller had accounted for 20 catches in two regular-season games against the Bengals last season.

"You can't replace that guy," Roethlisberger said. "We're not trying to replace Heath Miller.

"I thought we saw some plays being made, some big-time catches and some effort plays that were awesome."

Tomlin had identified the tight end position as one that would be challenged against Cincinnati because of the "ridiculous and physical mismatch issues" the Bengals' defensive ends create.

James, Grimble and David Johnson also made plays for a running game that was more persistent (36 carries, 124 yards, 3.4 per attempt) than combustible.

"They're doing their jobs," Tomlin announced after the Bengals game. "They're developing as we're developing, collectively."