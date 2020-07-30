Claypool ready to make an impression

There is no doubt he will get plenty of advice from his fellow receivers on how to approach practice, just as he received advice, guidance and a warm welcome from them in the offseason, even if it was virtually or via text. He will also receiver pointers from Ben Roethlisberger, who he had an opportunity to catch a few passes from in the offseason and said that was 'cool.'

"We are in a group chat and I was able to talk to them here and a little bit," said Claypool. "I have felt really welcomed here because all of the receivers have given me their advice, their tricks. They have helped me learn the playbook. All of the receivers, JuJu (Smith-Schuster), James Washington, Diontae (Johnson), all those guys have really been helpful for my transition here. No one in particular I have gravitated toward and I think that is a good thing.

"We were in the virtual team meetings, we were in our little receivers and offensive meeting, we could always speak up and say something. Ben would always chip in and give us his point on a play, what he wants to see from us. That was pretty helpful in terms of what we should do and what should be expected."

The expectations aren't just high on the field, but off the field as well this year. With COVID-19 looming over all aspects of society, the players, especially younger ones, must be disciplined and cautious at all times.

"It's not tough at all," said Claypool. "I think it's pretty straight-forward. They lay out the guidelines pretty clearly. All you need to do is follow them. It's a pretty smooth transition. There is a lot on the line. As long as you understand that then the transition is pretty easy.