Claypool is Digest Player of the Week

Also considered were Steven Nelson, who had two interceptions, one of which set up a touchdown and the second of which iced the outcome; Ben Roethlisberger, who completed 27-of-34 (79.4 percent) for 239 yards, with three touchdowns, no interceptions, and a rating of 125.4; Stephon Tuitt, who had five tackles, a sack, and three total hits on the quarterback; T.J. Watt, who had three tackles, a sack, and three hits on the quarterback; Bud Dupree, who had two tackles, a sack, and two hits on the quarterback; and the kickoff coverage unit that held the Eagles to an average starting point of the 22-yard line on seven kickoffs.