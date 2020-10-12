Player of the Week

Claypool is Digest Player of the Week

Oct 11, 2020 at 10:24 PM
Bob Labriola

Steelers.com

CHASE CLAYPOOL

Wide Receiver

Maybe he wasn't the leading receiver in the game, but it's hard to argue that's he wasn't the most impactful player on the field.

Rookie Chase Claypool had his coming out party on Sunday at Heinz Field, because in a 38-29 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles that gave the Steelers their first 4-0 start since 1979, he caught seven passes for 110 yards (15.7 average) and three touchdowns, and he also carried the ball three times for 6 yards and another touchdown. Claypool was the first rookie in franchise history to score four touchdowns in a game, and the first Steelers player of any experience level with four touchdowns in a game since wide receiver Roy Jefferson caught four touchdown passes against Atlanta on Nov. 3, 1968.

And as impressive as Claypool's day was, his numbers would've been even more impressive if not for a phantom offensive pass interference call that nullified a 42-yard reception for a touchdown and another catch for 33 yards down the sideline that was overturned on replay when his second foot landed on an Eagles defender instead of inbounds.

Claypool is the Steelers Digest Player of the Week.

Also considered were Steven Nelson, who had two interceptions, one of which set up a touchdown and the second of which iced the outcome; Ben Roethlisberger, who completed 27-of-34 (79.4 percent) for 239 yards, with three touchdowns, no interceptions, and a rating of 125.4; Stephon Tuitt, who had five tackles, a sack, and three total hits on the quarterback; T.J. Watt, who had three tackles, a sack, and three hits on the quarterback; Bud Dupree, who had two tackles, a sack, and two hits on the quarterback; and the kickoff coverage unit that held the Eagles to an average starting point of the 22-yard line on seven kickoffs.

