Cheat Sheet: Steelers vs. Titans

This rivalry goes back to 1970 against the Houston Oilers. The Steelers and the Tennessee Oilers faced off four times (3-1 in Tennessee's favor) during the 1997 and 1998 seasons. The 1999 season was the first time Pittsburgh faced this franchise as the Tennessee Titans. These franchises were divisional rivals from when the Oilers entered the league through the 2001 season. The Houston Texans entered the NFL in 2002 and there was divisional realignment. Overall, the Steelers lead this series 48-32. There have been four playoff matchups between these organizations, with the Steelers only losing one of those. Through the 1986 season, Pittsburgh and Houston met 35 times, with the Steelers winning 26 of 35. The Steelers also are on a four-game winning streak against Tennessee, the most recent being a 19-13 victory in 2021 in Pittsburgh.