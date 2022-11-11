Cheat Sheet: Steelers vs. Saints

These two teams have only met 16 times, with New Orleans winning nine of them. They have never met in the post season. This series began in 1967, and they squared off four times in the 1960s. The most recent matchup was a 31-28 Saints win in New Orleans in 2018. The Saints are currently on a three-game winning streak against Pittsburgh and have won four of the last five. But between 1974 and 1993, the Steelers five of those seven meetings. New Orleans is the only team in the NFL that Mike Tomlin has yet to defeat as the Steelers head coach.