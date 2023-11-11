Cheat Sheet: Steelers vs. Packers

These storied franchised have combined to win 10 Super Bowls, including Green Bay's victory over the Steelers in Super Bowl XLV. Including that one postseason matchup, Pittsburgh and the Packers have played 36 times with Green Bay coming out on top on 20 of those occasions. The series began in 1933 with Green Bay shutting out the Steelers in both of their first two meetings. Green Bay won the first nine times these two teams met with the Steelers not getting their first win until 1947. But dating back to the 1998 season, Pittsburgh has won five of the last seven, even with Green Bay winning the Super Bowl matchup. The Packers won the most recent meeting, 27-17 in Green Bay in 2021, but the Steelers have won five-straight home games against Green Bay.